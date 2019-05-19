Horoscope of the week (May 19– May 25): Cancer, Aries, Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius and Taurus— check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s rapid movements indicate that yet more change is on the way, so stay on the move but don’t feel obliged to stick to a pre-arranged schedule. If travel plans have been altered recently, try to adapt to new circumstances, and don’t worry about any delays at work.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your next task is to work out a better solution to a financial conundrum. Extravagance can be a compensation for emotional loss. This is not to say that you shouldn’t spend any money, but that if you are tempted into any impulse buys it might be better to question your motives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You feel one thing, but the planets say another. You may not believe it, but your stars couldn’t be better. However, it’s at such times that you are likely to encounter those twists of fate which convert every situation into its opposite. Keep your wits about you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars is certainly set to give you a lift, and you should spare no effort when it comes to achieving your aims. There will come a point, in a few weeks’ time, when you run into a spot of confusion. This simple fact should remind you to see that everything is in order now.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Heavenly spheres look particularly positive at the moment. Your social stars are relatively strong, and the most enjoyable gatherings should be based around good conversation with like-minded people. You have interesting choices to make, and you can afford to go for the livelier options.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In the past you have often unconsciously settled for second-best, but this is no time for self-doubt. There’s a powerful law operating at the moment, and it’s that if a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing well. Financial rewards will be delayed – just long enough to give you time to think again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are entering a nicely positive and self-confident phase, but some secrets cannot be kept for very much longer. In fact, you should now have your story ready, just in case anyone should enquire exactly what you have been up to. Be as open with your ideas as with your feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Family members are on your case and financial questions now require answers. There is certainly room for a little extravagance, especially if family and domestic purchases are beckoning. Partners will bring reminders of uncompleted practical tasks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Agreement is vital, not to say essential, if you are to make any headway at home. It may well seem that you are getting your own way for a while, but without co-operation from others, pitfalls will lie in wait. Even at work, harmonious collaboration is a necessity – not a luxury.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One of your greatest skills, when you care to use it, is your ability to plan ahead. Grand ambitions can be attained if you are competent, thorough and organised. You should therefore stay busy, and keep a close watch on each and every detail, no matter how small and apparently meaningless.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s at times like these that your innate sense of stability and security will prove useful. If you understand that finances must be the centre of your attention now, then certain other aspects of your life will begin to make more sense.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Everything in your universe is in an ongoing state of change, which means that new opportunities are constantly presenting themselves. If you feel uncertain about your home life and family relationships, that is an extremely good thing indeed.