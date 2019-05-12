Horoscope of the week (May 12 – May 18): Gemini, Leo, Pisces, Virgo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The astrological cards are stacked in your favour by a narrow margin over the coming week. Your responses to unforeseen situations, though, are likely to be more emotional than expected.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You can be quite secretive with your feelings according to the charts, but at least you are open and honest in your actions. It’s your deeper desires oncerning home and family matters that seem better left alone for a little while longer.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your heart could take you far from home, seeking distant horizons. You may be travelling in pursuit of love this week.

Your emotional life should be keeping you on the go, mainly because you’re about to be hit by an inner restlessness at the moment.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes you just have to wake up and seize the moment. Don’t be slow in coming forward over the next few days. This is an ambitious moment and you will do yourself no favours if you hide your light under a bushel, or tuck yourself away in your Cancerian shell.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Legal matters must be dealt with, and there are also ethical concerns to look at, such as whether a planned course of action is right or wrong. You want to do the best by other people, much to your credit. It may be that you have never raised certain moral questions before, but that it is now time to do so. Be patient and the rewards will come to you.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

A romantic dream will be postponed, though not for long. Business matters will come to the fore and once they have done so, there will be no going back. There does seem to be a need for increased domestic spending right now, perhaps to satisfy a partner’s demands.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’d like to have personal plans all your own way, but the fact is that partners may have the best ideas. Whatever your view on this matter, there seems to be no choice but to bend over backwards to please them at home, and make sure that their wishes are granted.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

There is no time like the present for fulfilling promises which have been forgotten for far too long. It is also time to pay back a debt of gratitude. You will handle all personal complications with your usual Scorpionic skill

and set out to impress the people who matter most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

There may be some reason to doubt your most deeply-held opinions. This is good, for if you question certain fundamentals, you may realise why you’ve been doing something wrong, and so understand how to go about it better in the future. When shopping, go for necessities rather than frivolities and leave the luxuries until later.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Take it one step at a time and remember that you must walk before you can run. That seems to be the overall message from your stars, espe-cially for those of you pursuing important goals at work. A new relationship may bring romantic tension, but also a possibility of slight confusion, and perhaps of an amusing muddle.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Take the initiative and get discussions going. Your mission should be to bring people together and reach an understanding. Achieve this and you’ll minimise the chances of bad feeling over the next few weeks. Financial fortunes improve next month, by the way.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a fine time to get your act together. Business should come first and this isn’t a moment for sentimentality, but for getting the job done. Thank goodness that someone is going to do it. There could be extra expenses, probably incurred by home and family relationships.