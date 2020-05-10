Horoscope of the week (May 10-16,2020): Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs

Horoscope of the week (May 10-16, 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (May 10-16, 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Astrologers have long had you down as the zodiac’s very own head-banger, not a description which is always calculated to please you! That doesn’t tell the whole story, and this week you’ll be better off making peace between partners. You might find out that you have forgotten a few essential details.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

A rather special set of Venus, Mercury and Pluto alignments indicates that you'll be smitten by a secret passion – with beneficial results in business and finance, as well as in your personal affairs. As far as children or younger relatives are concerned, please put any suspicions to one side.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your attention has turned to legal matters and, even if it’s just an overdue library book, you should do your best to get all loose ends tied up by the end of the week, otherwise they could rebound on you in a few months’ time. In love, you’re about to revive an old fantasy.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

If you’re feeling a little in the dark, I’m not surprised! I doubt whether other people have made sufficient attempts to explain themselves, and it may be up to you to fill in the missing pieces. In love, Tuesday and Wednesday look like your brightest days, so arrange your affairs as sociably as you can.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You’re not about to suffer fools gladly, yet you must be aware that if you explode, partners and relations will respond in kind. It’s now preferable by far to heal old wounds than risk causing new ones. Colleagues and employers will expect you to handle more than your share.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Sometimes you wake up and wonder just what you’re doing. The whole point behind one particular personal ambition seems to have been lost a long time ago. My advice now is to press ahead with what must be done

in the short-term and wait for the expected long-term success.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’re basically a people person. In other words, you’re happiest when you have good partners to collaborate with. There is absolutely no doubt that the way forward lies through social contacts. In fact, it’s exciting outings which get first call, so accept unusual invitations.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You’re in no mood to compromise, yet the last thing you want to do now is blame someone who has done nothing. You must take great care, especially at work, for employers need your respect. You should look up to authority, otherwise you may be denied a financial opportunity, and that would be a great shame.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You may make the most of a brief burst of glory. In fact, it really doesn’t matter whether your audience is large or small, just as long as you receive the positive acclaim which you deserve. At work you must discuss your very deep long-term hopes and concerns, otherwise employers will misunderstand your intentions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If your social diary is empty, you’re probably lucky. The whole scene is an emotional minefield and, as you venture out, you’d best be prepared! Even if you’re ready for excitement you may get more than you bargained for! You might be tempted to work hard in order to escape from personal battles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

You’ll soon enter an entirely new, and very welcome, phase at home. Over the next few weeks you’ll either have the decorators in, or you’ll be splashing the paint about yourself – and getting ready for a family party. You might even be surprised when someone close decides that they’re on your side for a change.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Lunar alignments are difficult for some, but even when you run into a spot of bother you’ll come out on top, much to everyone’s surprise, including yours. There will now even be some help you can get from the law, or from somebody in authority, but you should first work out exactly what it is that you need.

