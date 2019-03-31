Horoscope of the week (Mar 31 – Apr 06): Gemini, Libra, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Taurus — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You are to be congratulated for your ability to keep your feelings in check, but don’t allow professional or worldly pressures to force you to blow a gasket. Realise that you still have much to learn, and it’s important for you to accept that a partner might be right and you could be wrong.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Iron out the details of a social engagement, prior to a phase of major consolidation. Be sure to make the most of pleasant social stars, and take the initiative whenever necessary. Romantic hopes are pleasant, but remain a distant dream.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There may well be a happy end to a current saga, and you might even glimpse the status you once had but appear to have lost. There could be no going back, but at least you can happily lay old ghosts to rest. At work, you can increase your income and persuade partners to pay you your true worth.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Continue to take your time because, if you rush, you are bound to overlook certain essentials. The way to spice up your romantic life is to introduce a hint of the exotic, perhaps a dose of some culture radically different from your own. Creative Cancers are on to a winner.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Mars and Venus have now moved on but, having cast your spell and fired other people’s imaginations, you simply cannot do away with the past. You may have to hang on in there even though you’re not quite sure any more why you should. A flurry of financial activity works in your favour.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Are you certain that you genuinely want what is currently on offer, or would you rather wait a little while longer? The only problem is that if you sit on the fence, your choices may be rapidly narrowed down after the beginning of next month. And that would cause other delays.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Recent planetary activity has certainly left you in a tizzy. Perhaps the one area of certainty is work, including housework, an area in which it looks as if you can shift your duties on to other shoulders. An old relationship may come back to life, though not as you expected.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You have been taught many harsh lessons over the years, of which the most recent seem to have concerned home and family relationships. Current developments will take you to new heights of emotional experience, yet a fantasy may prove to be just that — a fantasy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You should consider taking a much firmer stand over emotional and financial issues, especially as these are now connected by the Moon’s daily aspects. Focus on what you need to feel personally secure, and make it an absolute priority. A romantic hope may fade from view.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

If you fancy travelling, now is the time to set out — or, at least, to start making your plans. It’s a moment for movement, for experimentation and for expanding your horizons. How you actually go about this is up to you, but after another year has passed you’ll be seeing the world in a very different way.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Believe in yourself. Life is quite serious, but not excessively so. A continuing emphasis on monetary affairs carries a deeper psychological message. At root the real issue seems to be whether you can work out exactly what value you place on a special personal relationship.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Your talents as a social organiser are often under-estimated, frequently by you. It takes a certain amount of confidence to whip other people into line, but that is just what you should now be able to do. A battle with authority could leave you feeling a little bruised but much wiser.