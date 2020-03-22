Horoscope of the week (Mar 22-Mar 28, 2020):: Leo, Libra, Cancer, Pisces and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (Mar 22-Mar 28, 2020):: Leo, Libra, Cancer, Pisces and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’re entering a tricky financial phase and will have to face up to a number of awkward choices. Also, it may be time to abandon a commitment which has become rather burdensome. Make sure that family members are happy with your decision.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You could be heading for an intense confrontation. You will have to speak the plain truth, although please pick your words with care and kindness. Hopefully your candour and sensitivity will be appreciated, and will help everyone move on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Something may happen behind the scenes to change your plans and ideas. Whatever takes place will almost certainly involve your work or whatever other routine chores are pre-occupying you at the moment. Romantic hopes are reinforced by Venus’ passage through complementary quarters of your chart.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’ll be on the look-out for new friends and anxious to put former associates in their place. Additional attention is required to all travel and holiday plans over the coming weeks, perhaps because you’re showing a tendency to forget essential facts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

These should be the perfect days to apply a little of your cheery Leonine medicine to a close partnership. Only you can do this, so why don’t you organise a break from domestic routine and plan something special instead? After all, everyone needs cheering up, including you.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Legal matters seem to have some role to play in your life over the next weeks. Is it possible that you have embroiled yourself in a bureaucratic muddle? One thing is certain, and that is if you stick to your guns and do what you know to be right, you won’t go far wrong. And you might also win some additional respect from the people who matter.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Shopping, saving and investments all occupy your attention. Money matters can only increase in importance as the week passes. You will come to realise that you have the chance to set your finances on an altogether more prosperous course but how and when are questions that are still unclear.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

It may be more difficult than usual for you to imagine that a close partner can possibly be right, so deep is your belief in your own infallibility. However, any astrologer would advise you to compromise and bend to circumstances. In short, please be super-flexible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Many freedom-loving Sagittarians are now starting to resemble determined, obstinate and emotional Scorpios. Your behaviour, especially a tendency to secrecy in important matters, is departing further from what they have been in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As the days go by you will see that money lies at the root of all disagreements. If you can increase your earnings, as you deserve to do, you will solve a good many of your problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Recent developments in your chart associated with relations, children and romance seem bound to work out for the best in the long run, even if you have been rather disconcerted by a number of statements or events.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The stars are urging self-improvement. This is a special week especially 0for all of you pursuing educational goals or working in the travel and communications industry. If there is any way to get other people to see that you really do mean business, then get on with it. Do not delay this.

