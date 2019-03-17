Horoscope of the week (Mar 17 – Mar 23): Aries, Taurus, Scorpio, Libra, Gemini — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Mars, your personal ruling planet, is currently in a nicely supportive region, commanding that you should keep your head and concentrate on the practical side of things, making sure that all arrangements go according to plan. You don’t want is a last-minute problem.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Partners or close associates are likely to use every trick in the book to get you to bend to their will or alter your position. However, in view of the fact that creative, romantic and leisure activities are due to benefit, there should be plenty to distract you from more pressing matters.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have waited too long to be denied your deserts. This is why you should now think twice before settling for second best or allowing yourself to be prevented from living up to your potential. Life is looking positive, though there could soon be a rapid development in long-range objectives.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You are now entering a phase of unprecedented reward for past efforts. Remember, though, that in astrology there is no such thing as a free lunch and every scrap of apparent good luck is in fact extremely hard-earned. Also, please do be aware of your tendency to squander your advantages.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The consequences of recent developments have been felt in your financial affairs, probably in an enhanced sense of prosperity. It is natural that such a phase should now be brought to an end, or transformed. Money will be at the centre of your thoughts for some time to come.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

A financial question and an emotional issue are now deeply enmeshed. It may yet prove to be in your best interests to follow someone else’s advice, even to team up in some sort of joint venture.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Please be aware that Venus, the star of romance, has moved from a supportive position to a sympathetic one. In other words, it moves from a good location to a pleasant one. Emotional secrets will become public knowledge, so you had better be prepared to make an open and honest declaration of the facts.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Loved ones, offspring and colleagues have all come to rely on your emotional support and assistance. You will be compelled to give one person a final choice, and that this could be to everyone’s benefit. And always be kind and generous to vulnerable people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

It is necessary for you to put as many of your own ideas forward as you can, engaging friends and colleagues in discussion wherever possible and looking afresh at the way you organise your time. Emphasise public and material concerns rather than inward-looking emotional complications.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

In spite of all that other people say or do, you still have the upper hand in all personal contacts and relationships, if only because of the sheer power vested in you by powerful planets. You may come to value partners’ generosity and will finally realise just how much you have to gain from their co-operation.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You still need some firm guidance over finances if you are to make the most of helpful planetary influences. Most Aquarians see in money a deeper meaning, realising that it is only useful for what it can do. It is therefore essential that you pay the utmost attention to getting the details right.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may be subject to unfair criticism from partners, but then you yourself will be in a highly-sensitive frame of mind, liable to take offence even when none is intended. While professional matters seem relatively straightforward, your work routine will intrude more and more into your life.