Horoscope of the week (June 9 – June 15, 2019): Aries, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Cancer, Pisces, Gemini — check astrology prediction

Horoscope of the week: ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20) –The happy news is that Venus, the planet of love, pleasure and all good things, is sending you maximum encouragement. The welcome result should be a lift in your morale – and very soon. With a little effort in the right direction, you’ll find it that much easier to get on with people and form satisfying emotional ties.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’re generally an honest, straightforward person. As some would say, you ‘tell it like it is’. Yet now that you’re about to enter a rather secretive phase, you will face the temptation to cover up the truth. My word of advice for the next month is to be open and above board in all your dealings, including in personal matters.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury’s excitable behaviour is making life seem rather blurred around the edges. Most of you are having a hard time just getting a fix on what it is you’re supposed to be doing, and why. Actually, this is in ideal time to question your current involvements, setting yourself free for a number of improvements.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The entire week will be dominated by the gradual approach of Venus and Mars to their various meetings with Jupiter, planet of hope and optimism. You must realise that this is a time when you may achieve your life-long goals, always provided you are prepared to take a giant leap of faith: you have to believe in yourself!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon gives you a flying start, but not until the middle of the week. All you need to do is make sure that your very wonderful ideas are put into practice in every detail. Inspiration is on the way for working Leos, too, especially if you have won colleagues over with your ready charm and wit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are now caught between two utterly marvellous planetary alignments, one which encourages you to break free, the other which urges you to stay where you are. If there is a problem, it’s too much choice! The planets are begging you to put your daily routine to one side and indulge yourself in your favourite fancy. Please enjoy yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The planets are in a muddle, but the result is that you can make your own choices. On one level this is an excellent time for all business-minded Librans. On another, you should understand that any decisions taken now are likely to be revised or regretted later on. So, when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash, be sure exactly what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Be positive. The Sun is edging its way towards a slap-up confrontation with your chart, so you will have to face the music sooner or later. The best advice now is: come clean about all past blunders and convince other people you were in the right – and had no choice. And do give partners the benefit of the doubt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A financial problem should now lie in the past, which will come as quite a relief. At the very least, you can look forward to a smoother ride in the future. And, as an added bonus, you’re about to receive all the credit you so richly deserve for all your past efforts and achievements. Also, be sure to listen to good advice later in the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is, in general, a fine time of year, mainly because the Sun’s gentle change of position helps you come to terms with your motives and calm your shattered nerves – and get back on your feet. The best planetary patterns arouse romantic thoughts for all the young-at-heart, however old they are. I hope that includes you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Home improvements are figured strongly in this week’s stars, as are family meetings. The only snag is that you are finding it difficult to make up your mind about which arrangements you actually prefer. Even when you settle on a particular option you may find that matters outside your control cause delays.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars is now strengthening its role in your life, meaning that you will find it easier to stand up for yourself over the rest of the month. The only word of advice is to avoid losing your temper or insisting that other people bend to your way of doing things. If you say something you shouldn’t, then it may be too late to apologise!