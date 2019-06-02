Horoscope of the week (June 2– June 8): Leo, Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini — check astrology prediction

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

The Moon’s emotional presence in your chart will undoubtedly be strongest at the weekend, so this is the time when you’ll be facing up to family and domestic issues, very much from a position of personal control. Until then, follow your imagination, listen to your intuitions and learn from your dreams.

Advertising

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Although in general you seem to be having things your way, there is a risk that you’ll blow your chances by losing your temper. Agreed, you may have good cause to feel angry, but what you’ll have to ask yourself is whether conflict is the best way to achieve your aims? It’s far better to stop, think, and listen.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mysterious conditions continue through the first part of the month. You may therefore still feel a little uncertain about partners’ motives or intentions. However, there is potentially so much happening socially that you can escape personal complications by throwing yourself into group activities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mercury, the planet of communication, is bringing a gradual but pronounced shift in your ideas. However, much as you may want to get things off your chest, you seem to be under some sort of pressure to keep certain facts to yourself. Is there some embarrassment, perhaps connected to a friend or family member?

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

There could be no escape from the fact that this is a rather argumentative week. However, you may consciously channel stressful planetary energies towards constructive dialogue. Friends, partners and family members will thank you if you play the peacemaker. But it may also be useful if you allow them to clear the air.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

The week opens on a rather busy note, but within a few days the focus will shift towards more personal matters. You’ll be relieved to see that close associates really do share some of your aims. It will therefore be easier than you think to achieve your personal goals. And that has to be welcome news.

LIBRA (Septermber 24 – October 23)

Money stars rise up your celestial agenda, so keep a close eye on your finances and don’t do anything rash. Wonderful bargains may turn out to be anything but good buys, while even sound investments may go wrong. As you can see, this is a week to play safe, not to speculate. Expect weird and wonderful social invitations.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

It’s time to face up to your responsibilities, both personal and public. This may require one or two unpopular actions but, as a true Scorpio, nothing can daunt you. Partners who have stepped out of line need putting back in their place. You’re still bound to face a few delays at work but, then, that’s life, as they say!

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You may still be recovering from recent lunar storms, with all their attendant excitement. This may therefore be an ideal time to restore confidence, mend fences, tie up loose ends and generally take charge. Friends and colleagues will be offering invaluable advice, so sit up and listen – for once!

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Press ahead with repairs, decorations and improvements at home, but bear in mind that unusual problems require radical solutions. You may therefore have to break the habits of a lifetime. Family members may have their own ideas, though. Please be diplomatic, say the right thing, and they’ll respect you all the more.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Mercury, the planet of dreams and ideas, is bound to be a pleasant influence over the next few weeks, rousing creative impulses and endowing you with a feeling that you can indeed enjoy life on your own terms. It’s time to make plans for the future. Younger family members need your help and sympathy.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Thursday and Friday will be your most interesting days, mainly because the Moon, which rules your emotions, will be cruising through a commonsense region of your chart, encouraging you to put your dreams into practice. Whatever stresses and strains you come under during the week, you can be sure that you’ll be rewarded before the weekend.