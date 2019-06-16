Horoscope of the week (June 16 – June 22, 2019): Gemini, Aries, Libra, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Pisces— check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mars’ changing position is about as good an indication of a successful, though intense, week as you could hope for. You see, this energetic planet is your personal ruler, and its new location means that the odds are firmly stacked in your favour. Do not let anyone get the better of you or pull the wool over your eyes.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Those two lively planets, Mercury and Venus, are both supporting you this week. You will therefore get whatever you want in personal matters, mainly because other people are bound to fall for your undoubted charms. The only cloud on the horizon is your tendency to be provoked by people who let you down – but, then, who can blame you?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There definitely seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes. You may be right in insisting that something needs explaining, but what exactly? The air of general mystery is such that you may have to wait a little while longer for the dust to settle, or the fog to clear. Plus, set aside some time for pleasure.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Jupiter, that wisest of planets, is still offering its assistance, as is Saturn, symbol of control and discipline. This is a dynamic combination which presents you with the opportunity to set routine chores to one side and pursue some of your intensely personal ambitions, especially romantic ones.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Career-minded Leos are making good progress. For once in your life you’re getting on well both because of what you know and who you know. However, for all Leos the chances of emotional and irrational confrontation are strong, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Watch out for the warning signs and take evasive action.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have another week of pleasure, although some of your enjoyment will come from pursuing activities which are sensible, worthwhile and designed to help others as much as please you. Be prepared for the sparks to fly at home early in the week, but expect plenty of fun and excitement as well; the two seem to go together!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Finally, the personal stress level drops. Tuesday and Wednesday emphasise your financial affairs. The Moon indicates a reluctance to increase your expenses, but there are other signs that domestic costs may be about to escalate. This may be no bad thing, especially if you are reaping the rewards of a partner’s worldly success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You stand to benefit more than most people from this week’s stunning Martian movements. Those areas of your life which will receive a fresh shot of inspiration include all overseas contacts and connections, higher education and legal questions. Partners will share your general good fortune – you’ll see to that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your financial stars have been strong for a number of months now, so much so that your attitudes to money may have been through a complete U-turn. You’re now entering a brief period when you’ll be much better at giving money away than earning it. Indulge your charitable instincts, and always do your best by partners.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan 20)

A rare moment of inspiration is coming your way but, like a mirage, it may disappear as soon as you try to grasp it. The next weekend may be the ideal romantic moment, but please don’t expect your hopes to work out in the way you planned. The stars may have different ideas!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may feel a little overburdened with responsibilities. However, astrology is all about changing attitudes, so try to see this phase of your life as a valuable one to be of service to other people. Your turn to be waited on will come soon. Be patient! And make sure that you consolidate every single gain you’ve made.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your romantic and social stars are exquisite, perfect, marvellous and wonderful. And if that’s not enough, let me remind you that relations with children are about to improve – and that artistic Fish will soon be discovering their forte. Just don’t get in a Piscean muddle!