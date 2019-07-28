Horoscope of the week (July 28-August 3, 2019): Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Libra, Virgo, Sagittarius — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You just can’t get away from monetary matters, however hard you try. Cost still seems to be the determining factor, and this is maybe why you are so aware of the need to increase your income. Those of you in the housing market, or making major domestic purchases, are on strong ground.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Please make a quick start at work, getting in there before colleagues and rivals can make their move. However, it may be that the best planetary aspects will assist partners, and that you will therefore have to link up with others in order for your interests to be protected.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You certainly have a great deal on your mind. In fact, the liveliest part of the day may take place when you’re asleep. If you have any strange, uncomfortable feelings, it could be because your dream life is particularly active at the moment. Also, you’ll be much happier once a family mystery is resolved.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Friendly stars are coming your way, and this is a useful moment to team up with other people in a new venture. It is also a perfect period for giving yourself over to social pleasure and putting aside the stresses and strains of the real world. Hopefully you’ll find someone who shares your fantasy!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A sensational alignment between the Sun and Mercury will endow you with sheer brilliance, so don’t be slow to bring your ideas forward. However, partners will be ready with their awkward questions. The golden rule is therefore not to talk about things you don’t know anything about!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Legal matters seem to be looming and, if at all possible, you should attempt to find a quick solution. Also, if you still have travel plans to arrange, do so as soon as you can. And, if there’s a mystery to solve, go back as far into the past as you can to find the answer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Curiously enough, if you wish to make the right financial decisions, the answer may lie in a dream, perhaps in a waking daydream. If an emotional tie is becoming too intense, try to keep your feet on the ground. Also, if a partner is unable to give you the support you require, you may need to rely on yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a positive week, so partnership questions need to be pursued as a matter of urgency, especially if there has been any bad feeling lately. It is domestic and family ties which are most important, although you may be perplexed by a colleague’s changing ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The most important part of your life is work, which means that even relationships actually need to be worked at! Domestic chores should also be tackled, and if you get ahead of yourself now, you’ll have more spare time later. Extravagant stars are lingering in the background.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Personal and professional planets are finely balanced, which is undoubtedly good news. Within your family, children and younger relations should be given first place. You should also try to be more youthful and young at heart. If artistic ventures are on the go, you should do well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There have been one or two threats to your stability recently, but these seem to be more imaginary than real. The way to find your feet is to seek support from those who know you best – the people you grew up with. Make sure that you offer partners support when they need it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is unlikely that you’ll be happy staying in one place, and there is much to be said for taking a few short trips. Emotional relationships require extra attention, and partners shouldn’t be taken for granted – otherwise you may find that you lose out.