Horoscope of the week (January 05– January 11, 2020): Aries, Leo, Gemini, Taurus, Virgo, Cancer, Libra – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although I’m sure there’s a great deal to be done at home, the potential for sheer pleasure is such that if you know what’s good for you, you’ll give yourself over to a period of love and passion. Once you are past a professional hurdle, the rest should be easy.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The second half of the week should be best for most activities, mainly because on Wednesday and Thursday the Moon sends helpful messages to virtually the whole of your chart. At work, you may have to be more bureaucratic than usual. But, then, you have had your fill of artistic, creative, people!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Home and working life are well-starred, but you’re in such a restless mood that I imagine you’ll be much happier being let off the leash and given the wherewithal to do whatever you like – exactly when you want. Remember not to break too many rules this week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are entering a prosperous phase, locked into remarkable financial circumstances that will bring windfalls at any time over the next year. When we look ahead, it is clear that news which is currently held up will be along in two or three weeks.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

So far, so good. You appear to have appeased a partner and put a rival off the scent. Yet, by next weekend, you’ll have to prove that you can come up with the goods. You may already have been stunned by recent events. Whenever you get a chance, do lend younger relatives as much support as you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s no let-up from the secretive yet strangely moral and very rare planetary pattern which encourages you to do your best for other people – but without drawing attention to yourself. It’s inevitable that you’ll be exploited, but some of you will enjoy it! Relations must understand that you need to put yourself first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You can throw yourself into the social whirl with hope for the future. And don’t look back – in many ways the past is over. It’s work and friends that offer the greatest excitement, rather than family gatherings or unsettled events at home. After all you’ve been through, you certainly deserve a good rest!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Take care. When your stars are so utterly and passionately open to emotional change, you can hypnotise others with your legendary intensity, yet you can give offence with your biting tongue. Once in a while, extremely advantageous financial stars come your way, but if you don’t move quickly, you will lose out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re not normally prone to nostalgia, but this could be just one of the many unexpected feelings that erupts this week as the planets trigger a rash of strange dreams and fantasies. At home, somebody will definitely be behaving very oddly indeed, so do be tolerant!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A few disagreements at the beginning of the week should blow over quickly and will fail to dispel an aura of wealth and prosperity which blesses all of you except those determined to blow it. You are certainly much wiser now than you were a few months ago.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Envy is probably the most likely emotion of the moment, for other people do seem to be doing particularly well. Yet when the dust has finally settled, you will see how much you have gained. When all is said and done, you have a great deal to be proud of, and nobody can take that away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’ll gain little satisfaction from lying around or wasting your time, which is what some people say Pisceans are best at! Joy through work is the key to the moment. Stretch yourself to the limit. Monetary rewards will follow once you have laid the foundations.

