Horoscope of the week (Jan 7 – Jan 13): Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

THE WEEK AHEAD

Horoscope of the week (Jan 7 – Jan 13): There is a strange sense of anticipation in the air for Pisceans, induced by the power of passionate Pluto, a planet which stirs up your emotions. You are in a highly delicate state to say the least, and you need pampering: there is nothing wrong with putting yourself first, by the way.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Mars, your magnetic ruling planet, is making a set of amazing alignments, and will too easily tip fantasy into deception. That is why you must enjoy your dreams but be sure you don’t play tricks on yourself. At work, employers will appreciate your vision of the future, so don’t hold back.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The air-waves are clogged up with unrealistic expectations. If you are travelling or conducting discussions, please make sure you know what others are talking about. What makes perfect sense to you may be incomprehensible to others, so explain yourself clearly.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Right now money is not exactly your strong point. Therefore positive action is required. In all matters concerning your valuable funds, resources and possessions, a healthy dose of scepticism will serve you well: challenge people who offer big profits to justify themselves.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is a perfect moment for surprises. Matters which take an interesting turn could include anything which involves the arts or your favourite fantasies. Take great care with routine and responsibilities, because you might slip up and miss a vital detail.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Take heed of good advice at all times. Other people will be telling you to listen to reason. That’s all very well, but they themselves are likely to be driven by emotions, desires and a range of feelings which have little, if anything, to do with the ‘facts’.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Old friends loom large in your plans this week. If you’re socialising, fit in with partners’ ideas. Don’t worry if one engagement is cancelled, but do fill the vacuum with something equally enjoyable. Long-distance travel will open intriguing possibilities.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Recent powerful planetary activity has tended to make you a little too sensitive and inclined to take offence. Your natural peace-loving instincts have been balanced by a perfectly reasonable desire to respond to provocation. Perhaps now you should begin to express your feelings, but do so in a calm manner.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The Chinese sages talked about the desirability of taking what they called ‘the middle way’. Right now this may be a better option than allowing yourself to be pulled between opposite extremes by following your instincts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Sometimes your imagination runs away with you. You seem to be all too prone to vague worries, even when there’s nothing to be concerned about. The simple solution is to seek reassurance whenever you want and never to bottle up fears which are much better talked about.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Socially, and in love, everything is not what it seems. This doesn’t mean that you won’t enjoy yourself, but it does indicate very strongly that surface appearances may be out of step with inner truths. Plus, your shrewd business instincts should enable you to pick up a handy bargain and make massive savings.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You may be facing an awkward dilemma concerning contradictory pressures at home and at work. The question is how should you, or a partner, divide your time between the two? Perhaps you won’t find the answer until next month. Take as much time as you need.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

