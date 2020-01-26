Horoscope of the week (Jan 26-Feb 1, 2020): Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs

Horoscope of the week (Jan 26-Feb 1 , 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (Jan 26-Feb 1 , 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: One rather favourable cycle is now coming to an end – as another begins. The transitional phase is signified by the somewhat wild encounter between the Sun and a series of planets, so please do take this final chance to let your hair down and put your cares to one side. Money matters will improve sharply within a fortnight.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You may come to doubt the wisdom of one or two rash promises. Your optimism may now be tempered by the knowledge that you’ll have to put your fine words into practice. Change your mind. Someone has taken advantage of you in love, but hopefully all that is now in the past.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Domestic plans may have to be unmade and family arrangements scrapped. However, please remember that, in the astrological universe, all is for the best and be thankful you’ve been let off the hook. At home, you will be guaranteed all the help you need – just ask.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: If it’s money you’re after, then have one final push towards the end of the week and you never know what will happen. A fairy godmother is hovering in the wings but a sacrifice is called for. A romantic venture looks extremely well-starred so press on, even if you’re acting on behalf of a close relation.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: You’ll be getting cold feet over a financial venture. It’s quite possible that you’ll be able to extricate yourself with no damage. Clear up outstanding domestic questions later on. If you should be contemplating a move of home, you should get on and make fundamental plans.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Virgo: Others may persuade you that for your own peace of mind and security you really do have to make your final choice now. Yet, you have the power to delay for a few weeks, even to drop out altogether. The financial situation is looking bright, although the figures may look gloomy at present.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: The planetary picture at the end of the week suggests you’ll be on the receiving end of amazing generosity. You may step back from the precipice and decide that one course of action is no longer for you. Lunar alignments will reassure you that a family member is on your side after all.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Scorpio: In spite of contradictory indications, it still looks as if you’re about to receive thanks, recognition and acclaim. It’s just no longer possible to hide your light under a bushel. The final stage in one emotional battle is on the way, so remain on your guard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Sagittarius: There are bound to be moments when it seems very much as if you are being kept in the dark, but this is a feeling which many people will share this week. Appreciate your good luck instead of brooding. A relative is accident-prone, and so needs your protection. Give all the assistance you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You are gradually beginning to recover from the past few years’ worth of tension. Perhaps you can now safely assume that you have won the final round and triumphed over all adversity. Professional Capricorns will shortly receive the acclaim they so earnestly desire and deserve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Aquarius: This is certain to be a period of financial satisfaction. Please don’t squander this amazing opportunity to guarantee your future security. Remember that you may play for time if you wish. If someone wants you to offer them reassurance and stability for the future, you will have to oblige.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: This should be a phase of energy and renewed optimism. Don’t be dismayed if partners seem to be going back on an agreement, be thankful that you are being given more time to think. There is every chance that someone you have not seen for a long time, but who you miss, is about to return.

