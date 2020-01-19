Horoscope of the week (Jan 19-Jan 25, 2020): Libra, Aquarius, Leo, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction

Horoscope of the week (Jan 19-Jan 25, 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (Jan 19-Jan 25, 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: A gathering of planets in fabulously friendly regions eases your situation. You see, while the planets are so favourably disposed, there is nothing you can’t achieve if you set your mind to it. And you’ll be even better off if you get friends on your side. After all, you can be a team player.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: If you’re contemplating any domestic expenditure or, better still, a property transaction, the indications could not be more perfect later in the week. And that goes whether you’re buying, selling or renting. But rather than choosing just one option you may be able to have your cake – and eat it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The Sun’s relationship with Mercury, your ruling planet, crystallises all that is best about a positive time in your life. One word of warning, though – your judgment will be just a little too personal. At work, you must take detailed notice of what colleagues are doing, not what they are saying.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: The Moon passes through a series of friendly regions of your chart, which is all very well for your peace of mind, but on Saturday and Sunday, when life becomes more dreamy and imaginative, you can expect to strike it rich romantically. By then, your stars will be increasingly nostalgic and sentimental.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: By all the ancient and traditional rules of astrology, Leo is now basking under unprecedented beneficial planetary alignments, but only if you let partners have their say and their fair share. The only question is, are you big enough to rise to the challenge? Get spending plans sorted out before fate lends a hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You may put all vague fears, suspicions and inadequacies to one side and avoid people who are gossiping, plotting and conspiring. Honesty is the only policy. If education is important, it now looks as if you, or a very close relative, are past the worst. Pay more attention to younger relations. Their spontaneity could inspire you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: It’s difficult to know where your priorities lie – a familiar dilemma, perhaps. This time you have two considerations – self-interest on the one hand and ethics on the other. Find a middle way. Money matters will come under some strain towards the end of the week, so keep an eye on all developments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You are normally much too self-effacing, perhaps because you lack confidence or imagine that other people will laugh at you. My advice at the moment is to be unashamedly egotistical, and to look after number one – within reason! I’m not saying that you should be selfish, but you need to do what’s right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: You tend to idealise anything which is unattainable. Romantic Sagittarians are likely to fall in love with a distant image, or to be susceptible to fleeting glances. Let your dreams take over. Around midweek you may receive a windfall -although just how much is another question! It may be that the benefits are purely emotional.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: At the very least, you may expect a minor bonus. At best, you can hope to scoop the top prizes. If you don’t experience at least some financial luck this week you’ve done something radically wrong. You can look forward to interesting and heartening family news around the beginning of the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: Romantic and emotional opportunities are but the tip of an iceberg of personal growth and happiness which is promising to overwhelm you. Please, for your own sake, surrender to your passions, because if you don’t you won’t understand them. And, having understood them, you’ll work out how you can fix it in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: You’re in a sociable phase, but a serious one. Such is your desire for purposeful activity and meaning that I doubt whether you will have much time for relaxation beyond whatever is necessary to recharge your delicate Piscean energy systems. All in all, this is a time for steady professional progress.

