Horoscope of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19): Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You may be caught on the horns of a dilemma as the days pass, wondering whether career or worldly ambitions should be your priority. In fact, the conflict is only skin-deep and can be easily resolved if you approach the problem from a fresh perspective. A younger relation can show you the way forward.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Colleagues may be irrational and conditions at work could be tense. With Pluto about to complete a complicated series of planetary alignments, a great deal of unspoken potential is in the air, and frustration will result if you fail to make the most of it. That would never do – so get on and do your best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon’s relationship with your sign helps create the bright and balanced conditions that are so important to your general well-being. If travel is on the agenda, the results could be more fortunate than you ever expected. And, in love, line up a partner for a pleasant surprise.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve struggled through thick and thin all by yourself, but much more assistance is now available from willing helpers, so why not seek advice over the coming days rather than just pressing on alone? You’re about to receive a temporary respite from a perennial problem.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your personal relationships are now at a turning point. You are unlikely to notice anything right now but, over the coming few weeks, you’ll have another stab at an engagement or association which flopped some time ago. It will be an immense relief when personal plans finally work out in your favour.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Your emotional Moon brings a challenging and passionate aspect to your sign this week, placing an undeniable accent on frivolity and friendship, commodities that have often been in short supply in the past. Why not take advantage of a more relaxed mood at work to defer irksome tasks until later —but not for too long.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Your personal stars are stronger than usual. An intimate relationship now enters a new and fulfilling phase. But if there’s any possibility that you’ll be short of cash over the next few weeks, this is the time to start raising funds. You’ll receive a courteous reception and benefit from good turns you’ve performed in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Mars, your splendid planetary ruler, is in a helpful position, indicating that you’ll rise above the generally irritating conditions around you. You know that you’re right and there’s little point in compromise for the sake of it. However, if you want partners to come round to your point of view, you will have to employ your diplomatic skills.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Do listen very carefully to what other people are saying and doing. You must sympathise with their many various and often difficult situations, otherwise you’ll misunderstand their motives. At work, colleagues will back your ideas, so why not take the lead and make sure they still support you when the crunch-time comes?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The general celestial situation suits you rather nicely, and many people who never gave you a second thought will soon find themselves having to behave in Capricornian ways, or get nowhere. Obviously, you’ll have a head start, which is certainly a good thing. However, monetary ambitions mean that you will have to spend more in order to earn more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

There could be one or two hold-ups at home, mainly because of a partner’s opposition. Professional plans are sailing along very nicely, although right now you probably feel as if you still have a supreme effort to make. You’re right, but it will be easier than you think, so don’t be put off by imaginary worries.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Something very curious is happening, and you would be well advised to keep a careful check on the legal situation. The last thing you want now is to be ripped off somehow, or find that others have taken you for granted. A cash bonus provides a small comfort towards the end of the week.