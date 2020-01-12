Horoscope of the week (Jan 12-Jan 18, 2020): Aquarius, Pisces, Libra, Leo, Cancer – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (Jan 12-Jan 18, 2020): Aquarius, Pisces, Libra, Leo, Cancer – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The week opens with a planetary combination that is sensible and serious, favouring relations with children and enhanced romantic hopes. Artistic Ariens should expect rewards. You’ll be able to seek out fresh information, perhaps with surprising results.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Be prepared for happy family events and successful domestic ventures. Don’t expect announcements just yet. Monetary matters will become increasingly important as the week progresses, especially where joint arrangements are concerned.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Unless you get your message across and persuade others that you are right, you may have to wait a while for your chance to return. Enhanced financial prospects offer some compensation. Romantic developments focus around mid-week, and there is every chance of a very important meeting.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Mercury, planet of thought and communication is steaming through a curious and colourful region of your chart. The result within, say, about two weeks, should be a radical shift of the odds in your favour. Home life will become increasingly tense, but the results could be exactly as desired.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Fresh choices are coming your way, but why not begin where you left off at the end of last week, with your stars in a position so perfect as to be almost unbelievable? If you play your cards right, then you’ll be set up for life! If you want to cheer yourself up, a little shopping and a few treats should lift your morale.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Think long and deep about what is the best thing to do. You want to help others without being exploited and fulfil your own dreams without being overwhelmed by illusions and fantasies. Keep your feet on the ground at the beginning of the week, and take decisions based on the real facts rather than in what you imagine.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You may well still be able to benefit from travel, as adventurous, social stars are at their strongest. Contact with foreign countries and distant parts could significantly broaden your horizons, especially if you’re searching out new emotional links or considering family changes.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Don’t forget the importance of maintaining a grip on family chores and domestic responsibilities, but without squashing people you live with. Over the rest of the year try to lay down deep foundations. Romantic considerations should be on the back burner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Yet again your planetary formations are perfect. All we can say is that if you don’t manage to make the most of your life and talents, the truth is that the fault lies with you, not with your stars. Family affairs have been complicated, but there should now be a light at the end of the tunnel.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Now that Venus is beginning to behave itself once again, the balance of power in one particular partnership will shift very subtly. You’ll be extremely wise indeed to listen to good advice because, if you don’t, you will sink into complacency while others make the running.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Unattached Aquarians will be feeling the pull of permanent relationships — what an ideal time to get hitched. All partnerships, whether personal or professional, are ripe for resuscitation. At work, do make an extra effort to keep an employer sweet at the end of the week.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You should find much to comfort and console you in the recent planetary line-up, even if you do feel a little over-worked. For a start, your creative talents and selfless virtues are in fine, working order. The whole way in which you approach professional difficulties will soon be proved right.

