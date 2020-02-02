Horoscope of the week (Feb 2-Feb 8, 2020): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs Horoscope of the week (Feb 2-Feb 8, 2020): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Aries: This is an ideal moment to complete projects which you began earlier in the year. At the very least, you should make strenuous efforts to bring personal and professional matters to a satisfactory point. Various spheres of life could be affected, although public ambitions still seem to be of over-riding importance.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus: If you’ve any nagging ailments, get back into shape as soon as you can, as life will be much happier if you’re physically fit over the coming months. If you find yourself granting too many favours to friends and colleagues during the next week then don’t let resentment build up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Your artistic and creative nature will be enhanced by special celestial alignments during the coming weeks and, if you’ve ignored this side of your life, now is the time to develop your talents. Those of you with worldly ambitions to pursue will experience a powerful planetary configuration and widespread domestic changes.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Your romantic desires benefit from current stars, but you’ll have to be prepared to deal with odd problems as they arise. Already this week you may have the sense that the approaching set of lunar alignments will put the accent on domestic changes so now is the time to get going.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Your planets are busy – and life can certainly be pretty hectic. If you’re tied down by work or domestic routine then you really must try and lighten the load. If at all possible, try to take a break and recharge your batteries. Remember that it’s your duty to avoid family confrontations and keep relationships on an even keel.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Virgo: Money hopes should be high, although this may be a better time for making plans and checking out information than actually risking your cash. The chances of a satisfying time emotionally are good and, if you’re happily settled, how about considering a second honeymoon? Career chances are being steadily lifted by Jupiter’s profoundly helpful presence.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Libra: This promises to be a lively time just as long as you take advantage of the stimulating effects of the Sun’s presence in your sign. However, with Mercury playing up again, you may find yourself going over old ground, digging up memories from the past or revising some recent decisions.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Scorpio: True to your secretive nature, you’ll be active behind the scenes once again, perhaps helping in a voluntary enterprise, possibly involved in some kind of friendly conspiracy. You’ll find it hard to keep information to yourself, though, so don’t make any promises you can’t keep. Somehow a social phase seems to be coming to an end.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Sagittarius: Mars and Venus, a dynamic combination of planets, are in an active mood, so there seems to be no reason why you shouldn’t have a profitable week. Legal affairs which have become bogged down require a great deal of patience and effort if you are to secure a favourable outcome.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Capricorn: Although major professional questions should be settled, the Sun’s strident relationships leave you with the distinct feeling that all is not quite right. By all means continue to investigate certain avenues of experience and reject no possibility out of hand. You may have to wait until the end of the month to hear definite news.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Aquarius: The week favours not just travel, but overseas exploration and adventure. There’s no doubt that your mood is expansive but the chances are that you’re hemmed in by existing arrangements and will be unable to fulfil much of your potential. Rather than give in to frustration why don’t you start planning for the future?

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Pisces: Your financial prospects are good, but try to focus on business deals rather than on your own immediate earnings or expenditure. This may be a good moment to check out insurance or savings offers. However, remember that any deals finalised before the middle of the week are unlikely to stick. Patience is called for the immediate future.

