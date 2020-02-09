Horoscope of the week: (Feb 9- Feb 15, 2020) Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo and other signs Horoscope of the week: (Feb 9- Feb 15, 2020) Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Cancer, Leo and other signs

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Aries: Your planets should mark the end of one phase and the beginning of a completely new cycle. This could see you adopting an unaccustomed and practical approach to things like money. By the end of the week you’ll finally see the need to look to the future and concentrate on saving rather than spending.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: The week’s planets are extremely important in terms of your personal relationships, domestic affairs and professional ambitions over the next year. The more in tune you are with your genuine needs and true motivations the better you’ll handle whatever life can throw at you. Happily, you will soon receive just the romantic fillip you need.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: In a sense, many of your astrological patterns raise the question of finance and how best to deal with both short-term emergencies and long-term plans. Above all it’s vital to free yourself from preconceptions left over from your childhood, take control of the present and shape the future. Increased prosperity will be the result.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Ultimately, although you realise that advancement in your career can only be achieved through unswerving dedication and vigilance, it is your personal life which must now be treasured and preserved. This is why you must not be pushed into abandoning domestic responsibilities and goals, of which the main one is your own happiness.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Your ambitions are due to take off when the Sun, Moon and Jupiter all extend their dynamic presence to positive areas of your life, causing a widespread and long overdue shake-up in both your personal and professional affairs. Until then, why not take advantage of the relaxed planetary aspects to snatch a quick break?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Romantic feelings often overwhelm you when least expected but, if you are aware of all the possibilities, you’ll be in the best position to enjoy yourself to the full. Therefore watch out for the movements of affectionate Venus this week and relish pleasurable invitations, but play down emotional complications. Above all, be optimistic.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: This week brings the prospect of a major upheaval that much closer, if only because it’s time to say goodbye to a number of people and places that no longer have any meaningful role in your life. You are an independent soul by nature, so you should be quite happy to set out on a new adventure, taking life as you find it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Jupiter, that most generous of planets, is giving you the edge required to implement long-awaited social improvements, but unless you move fast you might have to put off your plans until after another few months have passed. Remember that, although this planet always brings rewards, you must yourself be hard-working, cautious and practical.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The planetary formation may not be quite as advantageous as it was in recent times, yet the fact that Jupiter, your ruling planet, is spending the entire week sending helpful aspects is undoubtedly good news. Combined with the presence of a number of planets in your creative solar house, this makes for positive travel influences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: This is an active week and even if you’re taking well-deserved time off, you’ll be able to rubbish the oft-repeated jibe that yours is a lazy and complacent sign. The tide will be flowing in your direction and all emotional and social adventures can be expected to work out pretty much as planned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: When the Sun, Moon and Mercury form friendly patterns with a selection of planets your special abilities will be much in demand, partly by colleagues at work who depend on your practical skills, and partly by relations and people at home who value your essentially caring and sensitive nature. Even if success doesn’t arrive until later, the wait will have been worth it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Venus’ more than helpful alignments should smooth the way in and lay any bad feeling to rest. Only around the end of the week will there be any real risk of falling out with friends, partly because of the muddling patterns of Mars and Neptune. Be sure to keep all arrangements above board and little can go wrong.

