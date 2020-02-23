Horoscope of the week (Feb 23-Feb 29, 2020): Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Cancer, Sagittarius, Libra, Aries, Leo and other signs Horoscope of the week (Feb 23-Feb 29, 2020): Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Cancer, Sagittarius, Libra, Aries, Leo and other signs

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Aries: It’s time to look around and broaden your horizons and extend your field of activities. Perhaps you’ll even have a chance to travel, and a quick trip does seem to be on the cards. You just need a break! In any event you should be true to your beliefs in every way possible.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You will benefit from with Venus’ discreet contact with your sign. While this is essentially a powerful aspect for all romantic aspirations and connections, you may take a back seat, allowing friends to enjoy the limelight. A little humility and consideration for others will impress loved ones no end.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Mercury, the planet responsible for your bright ideas, links with the Moon, symbol of family happiness. There could be invitations, suggestions and random opinions floating through the air waves, and you’ll have your work cut out deciding just what you should do. Within weeks you’ll be dashing around, rushing from one engagement to another.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Those of you who have already taken on major responsibilities will be feeling the effects of partners’ criticism. If so, don’t sweep your doubts under the carpet, but sit up and take notice. Essentially, energetic Mars will introduce a mood of intensity to your relationships. Someone you haven’t seen for a long time will bring good news.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Leo: The celestial signs are positive, and you’ll be in a prime position to arrange to entertain at home, although the outcome of any family gatherings could be very different from what you intended. There are even indications that you will be considering a move of home. Or perhaps you’re just ready for a well-earned change of scene.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Virgo: The Moon and Mercury, that fabulous pair of planets, support your activities this week, an indication that you’ll be under less pressure than at certain times in the past. In fact the imminent build-up of planets in your chart will heap untold benefits on your life and aspirations. All you have to do is make the most of them.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 25)

Libra: Mars is aligned with parts of your chart representing money and partnerships, challenging you to assert yourself in relationships and see to it that partners respect your desire for love and affection. But could you be spending other people’s money? Perhaps you’ll be lining up some joint investments. Right now a spiky person might have a go at you.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Scorpio: A fine way to make a success of the future is to clean up the mistakes of the past. There’s more than a grain of truth in the claim that your relationships and friendships often fail because you refuse to put in the required effort. If you look at why this happens, you’ll see that it’s all bound up with your hopes for the future.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Sagittarius: Venus will be in a most auspicious position, suggesting that relationships will be going through a popular phase. But it also gives you the ability to present yourself at your best, getting on with people with an ease that you sometimes lack. There could be some extra stress at home, and people you live with are piling on the pressure.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Capricorn: The phase which you’re now entering could turn out to be one of the most interesting periods of your life. Nobody is pretending it will all be roses, yet what is certain is that after another few months have passed you’ll be much older and wiser. This is a prospect to be relished because it means that you’ll be able to live without uncertainty.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Aquarius: You know you’re an individualist, and you must have realised by now that this can sometimes generate frustrations if you’re forced to obey other people’s orders in your personal and public life. Yet if you want to get on in your profession you must heed the necessity for co-operation. You know there is no other choice!

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Pisces: You are eager to do more than your fair share: now is your chance to move forward in every sphere of life, personal, professional, financial and emotional, seizing the initiative and pressing home your advantage. The days to watch are Monday and Tuesday, at which time your natural enthusiasm and exuberance may run away with you.

