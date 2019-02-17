Horoscope of the week (Feb 17 – Feb 23): Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You are bound to feel slightly confused over the coming weeks, but only if you persist in dealing with practical matters which, in your heart of hearts, you know should be left until tomorrow, or preferably until the day after. That, you see, will be when the Moon adds its strength to your daily routine.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

This may not be the first thing on your mind, but it’s an ideal moment to make a few firm resolutions for the future. That way, by the time the future comes over the horizon, you will know exactly what you have to do. In the meantime, take it easy in love, and let a partner off the hook.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Planetary activity influencing the summit of your solar chart starts you thinking about what you can do to improve your lot. In the first instance it’s all a question of working out exactly what your desires are, anyway! As the ancient sages said: know thyself.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon is a continuing supportive influence for all you oh-so-sensitive Cancerians, and should at the very least give you some faith in the truth of your feelings. This, in turn, should allow you the confidence that you need in order to take the romantic initiative, persuading a partner that you’re the one for them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Set some time aside to check out your financial situation, particularly joint finances. The facts are confusing and, in the final analysis, the strength of your personal judgment is everything. Partners will back you to the hilt, but they can’t make up your mind for you. At home, children need your support.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The Moon is now challenging your sign, a fair enough indication that other people, perhaps family members, may be standing in your way. If so, ask yourself what you can get from it. For a start, other people may be enabling you to buy time, essential if you are to change your mind.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Your perfect planets will be moving into a strident and possibly confrontational but definitely positive set of alignments over the coming week. However, properly handled, each little difficulty will lead to a truly splendid new personal opportunity. Seize your opportunities now, while you have the chance.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The next fortnight should be one of relaxation and a quest for personal fulfilment, rather than a time for doing what you’re told, yet again. When new responsibilities do come your way, they will probably concern children or younger relations, and should be well within your control. Only money matters are best avoided until you have the full facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

If you can stay at home, please do so. The Moon favours a cosy atmosphere and suggests that building a comfortable, luxurious nest around yourself could result in massive amounts of sheer, unadulterated pleasure! That sounds like excellent news to me. When work does come calling, try to make sure it doesn’t take over.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you have time on your hands, it’s a fine moment for short journeys, especially if you are prepared to take a few side trips and explore odd highways and byways. Even in your emotional life, there is exploring to be done – and there are dreams to be pursued.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Business matters zoom up your to-do-list. You’re not always good at handling money, but your judgment will improve if you remember that imagination is often more important than. You’ll pick up a bargain, or make a brilliant new investment, before the week is out. Turn to family members when advice is needed.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is backing your sign, so you should have a typically Piscean advantage over everyone else: your imagination, instincts and intuitions will be on full throttle. You may even sense that a dream is coming true. Your instincts are strong but remember that you should back them up with facts.