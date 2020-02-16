Horoscope of the week (Feb 16-Feb 22, 2020): Aquarius, Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces, Leo, Scorpio, Cancer and other signs Horoscope of the week (Feb 16-Feb 22, 2020): Aquarius, Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces, Leo, Scorpio, Cancer and other signs

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Aries: A series of contradictory and challenging planetary aspects is telling you to start thinking more about your own long-term security. In particular, you should prepare for the moment when the current bout of professional confusion has come to an end and obstacles have lifted. You might also be overhauling all your most intense emotional relationships.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus: If ever there was a moment to look way beyond all the current bickering, this must be it. You’re approaching a period when the often neglected spiritual side of your life will be of steadily increasing importance, so don’t allow anyone, no matter how close or important, to cloud your vision.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Jupiter’s lively passage through your chart has tended to make you a little over-trusting and self-confident with the result that you may now have cause to regret a wasted opportunity. However, the loyalty and devotion of at least one close friend or associate must by now be making you feel more secure and optimistic.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You currently have a much better idea of where your loyalties lie as well as an appreciation of all that other people have done for you. It’s probably in your interests to stop worrying about personal matters and face up to the realities of your career and professional ambitions, especially if colleagues are relying on you.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Leo: Commonsense, coupled with a sense of humour, will enable you to turn even rejection to your own advantage by revealing to one and all what a truly caring and generous person you are. Watch out for lunar alignments at the end of the week, which will be your most volatile and risky period. Use your opportunities wisely.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Virgo: Lunar patterns make it almost inevitable that a choice you’ve been putting off concerning the balance between your home and professional life will have to be taken very soon. You just can’t carry on pretending that you can complete every task you’ve taken on, so make cuts where necessary and concentrate your energies where best.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Libra: Venus’s passage through your chart should by rights herald a contented and uncomplicated time. However, there do seem to be one or two areas of confusion involving a misunderstanding at home or an unresolved domestic mystery which could prove awkward at the beginning of the week. Try to remain calm and avoid risks.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Scorpio: Decisions that you take around the beginning of the week will have dramatic results in your personal life before long. The key days are Wednesday and Thursday, when you’ll be considering making a completely fresh start in both private and professional matters. The problem, though, is how to put your dreams into practice.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Sagittarius: You’re not normally a secretive person, yet when a group of planets congregates in intense regions of your chart you may have good reason to keep certain important matters to yourself. There seems little doubt that you will benefit from keeping your own counsel until after the end of the week.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Capricorn: Saturn, the planet of authority and structure, is in a helpful mood and you can expect a period of great honour. You can be sure that, over the next few months, people in all walks of life will come to respect you for your maturity, wisdom, skill and experience.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Aquarius: Magnetic Mars’ celestial patterns create an explosive situation and, with the added impetus of head-strong Mercury, you’ll be in no mood to watch your tongue. You know that your ideas must be listened to and it might be that the time for compromise has passed. Much depends on whether you are prepared to risk a confrontation.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Pisces: This should be a good time of year for you. You’ll be motivated far more than usual by your beliefs and will be much less likely to opt for the easy way out. That should keep some individuals happy, but people you live with may still be looking to you to do something extra – but what, exactly, they might not say!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.