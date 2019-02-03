Horoscope of the week (Feb 03 – Feb 09): Aries, Capricorn, Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The one area where you should probably tread warily is the domestic. It will be all too easy to upset the apple-cart at home. If this is your intention, fine. Otherwise, consider the consequences of your actions very carefully. In love you stand in danger of misunderstanding others’ perfectly innocent messages, so be alert to subtle signals.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The focus is still on money, and it must be said that a bout of shopping therapy is now in order. If spending whatever cash is left in your vaults is the best way to lift your spirits, then there can be no better time. The background to your current actions is heavily-coloured by a need to do your own thing, and others must respect this.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A wild and wonderful Moon means that, as a true Geminian, you will find it difficult to achieve very much without the intervention and support of close partners. Don’t try to go it alone, especially if personal finances are involved. In matters of the heart, you should be looking far afield: be adventurous.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

There’s a pronounced planetary shift taking place which could see you paying much more attention to partners over the coming days. You may not have much choice in the matter for, if family members don’t get what they want, they will undoubtedly start stamping their feet! It’s time for you to act with wisdom and maturity.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

As the Sun curves through your chart, it reminds you of the need to put that extra little effort into everything that you do. Rather than getting your fair share of relaxation over the coming week, you might actually be performing obligations that enable others to put their feet up. Your reward for such selfless behaviour will come later.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It seems that you may find it difficult to get a grip on domestic affairs. You would therefore be well-advised to accomplish as much as you can, as soon as you can, concentrating on the broader picture without becoming too bogged down in all the trivial details.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

That magnificent Jupiter is now firmly on your side, and offers a traditional indicator of what once would have been considered ‘good luck’. Seen through a modern perspective, however, it makes more sense to say that you yourself should concentrate as hard as you can on creating opportunities wherever possible.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Money matters rise up your agenda. The emphasis is on cash, partly on making it, but mainly on spending it. The indications are not unduly important, so you may relax and enjoy yourself. However, when making firm promises

and undertakings for the next few weeks, you should exercise great caution. Don’t be rash!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

When the Moon is so helpful, it’s as if you hold all the trump cards. You can therefore afford to take a few risks, but please bear in mind that, if you are hatching financial schemes, all the important factors should be finalised by the end of the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One of the most positive things you can do is spend a little time by yourself, recharging your emotional and psychological batteries. It’s also, as a matter of interest, a perfect moment to work out just what makes someone else tick.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Your personal relationships are shaped partly by how other people see you, and right now they are likely to imagine that you offer a safe port in a storm, a haven of security in a turbulent world. Understand this, and you’ll realise how to deal with their deeper needs and desires.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a grand time for clearing the decks and for establishing just what is necessary if you are to appreciate the next few weeks’ worth of social possibilities. Press on with a treasured ambition and let nothing stand in your way – at least not until the end of the week!