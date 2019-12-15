Horoscope of the week (December 15– December 21, 2019): Aries, Leo, Gemini, Taurus, Virgo, Cancer, Libra – check astrological prediction

Horoscope of the week (December 15– December 21, 2019): Leo, Taurus, Virgo, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (December 15– December 21, 2019): Leo, Taurus, Virgo, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s certainly a mixed moment, astrologically speaking. In the short-run, you must expect to move home or make other significant improvements in your domestic situation. You must also be prepared for a further succession of changes at work on top of those which have taken place over the past year.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Most things will depend on the state of your closest relationships. You must recognise that friends will have high standards on which they will refuse to compromise in any way. If you put a foot out of place, you may be subject to a great deal of criticism, but you will be completely justified if you reply in kind; so, stand up for yourself!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Important stars are moving into your financial houses and, before long, you will become much more concerned about money. Indeed, it looks as if this is going to be an expensive period and you will have to work hard to juggle your resources. There are, however, ways and means to boost your earnings. One is to increase your savings!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is potentially a superb period for intense romantic encounters, as those two super-charged planets, macho Mars and passionate Pluto, are stirring you to your depths. Over the next three to four weeks, you may be rather more preoccupied by work, which could therefore cut into your social engagements.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Do please make a point of healing emotional rifts. As we move forward, your morale will be buoyed up by the energetic planet Mars’ role in a creative and romantic sector of your horoscope, a sure sign that you’ll be straining at the leash. On the other hand, there’ll be no let-up at work just yet.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This promises to be a vitally important period at home and, as a result of recent lunar alignments, you’ll have a chance to make a clean break and a fresh start. There are also indications that some of you are now becoming more interested in politics, especially in any developments that affect your immediate environment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is no time for complacency. Far from it! In fact, the most important consideration is that you formulate all your plans very carefully and confer closely with partners. An impatient, know-it-all attitude will surely get you into a lot of trouble when you forget to look into even the most fundamental details.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You could be in for some good luck, money-wise. You may be surprised to hear that this is an inevitable consequence of the annual gathering of planets in parts of your chart relevant to your finances. You may as well throw caution to the wind and spend whatever needs to be spent to guarantee a memorable social experience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your personal astrological year hits a regular-turning point around now. The Moon’s movements have a profound impact on all your bodily cycles and this is therefore a period of dramatic fluctuations in your energy. Whether other people can handle your intensity is an open question, but not one to which you should devote undue attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re facing one of those near-perfect planetary formations which combine to open new horizons and broaden your mind. This time it is optimistic Jupiter, energetic Mars and obsessive Pluto, which exert their combined impact on the Capricornian personality. The resulting pattern is one which is at the same time extraordinarily tough and extremely harmonious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The planets are forming a series of very powerful patterns, bunching together in several regions of your solar chart. You will therefore be pulled in a number of sharply conflicting personal directions and will have the choice whether to concentrate on one alone, or to try and weld them all together into a complete package.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Although you’ll be more than keen to put your energy into the drive for success at work, you’ll be mindful of the need to act in accord with your principles. In fact, so strongly will you be motivated by your sincerely-held beliefs, that you may embark on a crusade against those who are acting immorally or allowing standards to slip.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App