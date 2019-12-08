Horoscope of the week (December 08– December 14, 2019): Aries, Gemini, Leo, Taurus, Virgo, Cancer, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope of the week (December 08– December 14, 2019): Aries, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (December 08– December 14, 2019): Aries, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Libra, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is nothing you can do to escape the fact that your stars are looking busier than even you are used to. You may as well muck in and realise that time off is bound to be a very rare occurrence indeed. A family member will be on hand with an apology very soon.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Do try to remember that there are times when you should do what other people want, and times when you should follow your own advice. This is one of the latter, so give yourself all the space you need to do what you know is necessary. Also, business associates deserve a little more consideration in future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Others now need to appreciate that your rights must be taken into account at home. That’s not a matter for negotiation. Quite aside from the fact that you demand efficiency, vastly increased comfort and much more pleasure are on the way. At work, you may like to think twice before taking on any more tricky commitments.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re growing ever more restless. This is certain to be a time when harsh words must be spoken. Yet, such is your innate Cancerian compassion, that I am sure you will find the right tone of voice. Old friends may make better companions than recent acquaintances, by the way, and a long-overdue reunion might be a good idea.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s time to look at the long-term. In the months and years to come you will be thankful that you took a principled path instead of opting for blatant self-interest. Ironically, in the long run, you’ll be better off because of it. If you’re planning on making a quick profit, something to do with style or fashion might be a good option.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The future is getting brighter every day: that’s for sure. The procession of planets through mysterious realms of your solar chart means that you should no longer feel quite so threatened or all at sea emotionally. Also, you have done very well to organise your family affairs so smoothly, but don’t drop your guard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Very little about the future is set in stone, and the choice as to whether you do the correct thing or not, has not been decided by the planets. In other words, make your own decision in line with the facts. Also, regardless of the inconvenience, you may have to go out of your way to do what others ask at home. If money matters loom large, please do see to it that profits are spread around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are known as the hermit of the zodiac and are often happiest by yourself. You seem to have been bothered by people demanding all sorts of things, but you can so easily turn the tables. Never have friends and partners been so willing to perform favours and offer help. When the chips are down, you will salvage a financial situation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Powerful planetary aspects are still indicating that a shake-up of some sort is due at work. Conditions are changing and you are now set on a twelve-month course of worldly success, possibly even a triumph. When considering family arrangements, please give the priority to younger people: they will appreciate your support and repay it handsomely in times to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your lunar alignments at the beginning of the week are extraordinarily favourable, although it is up to you to make as big an effort as you can to get far-sighted ventures under way. Plus, the end result of recent business negotiations should be pretty profitable, so please don’t delay and prevaricate unnecessarily.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are still some surprises awaiting you, and you may soon discover that you have hidden financial talents. Even those of you whose heart has never sung at the sound of a cash register, will soon be dreaming up ways to boost your incomes. Plus, property deals will speed up, after a brief delay, much to your relief.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is all too easy to let the days pass simply not doing very much. Perhaps you need some kind of jolt to bring out the best in you or force you to make a decisive move. You only have yourself to blame if you fail to make the most of personal and social opportunities. Financially speaking, you are about to fall on your feet.

