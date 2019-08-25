Horoscope of the week (Aug 25-Aug 31, 2019): Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Aries, Libra— check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You must be able to get on with plans which may have had to be put on ice perhaps because of increasing complications in your public or professional life Possibly you will feel your way forward with much more certainty next month so until then, you may happily continue with your responsibilities with care an patience.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

You have a reputation for being thoroughly reliable and completely honest. No that anywhere up to eight planets are lining up to support your finer qualities you will be recognized for the tower of strength that you are. How pleasant it will be to receive such appreciation! Focus on tasks which are most important and leave the rest for later.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A brilliant relationship between Mercury, ruler of bright ideas, and a number of other vital planets, should make all awkward decisions that much easier to take. Hopefully, close relations will rally round to give you all the extra support and assistance that you need in the present circumstances.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Jupiter, the most helpful of all the planets, is in the crucial stages of its twelve-year cycle, much to your deep satisfaction. This could explain why you now feel as if you are on the brink of something big,in spite of, or perhaps because of, everything that has happened since last year.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A new personal astrological phase is beginning, so see this as an ideal time t make an entirely fresh start. You are probably ready for a change, especially in your romantic situation. Why is it, you may wonder, that other people see consistently able to misunderstand your hopes and aspirations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The continuing presence of that powerful planetary trio, Uranus, Neptune an Pluto, in inspiring regions of your chart, is bound to make your emotional life rather complex. You have two choices: either you may battle against your man contradictory impulses and desires, or you may happily go along with whatever happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This may be a tricky time of year for other people, but not for you. True, you will be under some pressure both at home and at work, yet Jupiter’s presence offers you powerful protection. You will be able to apply your unbeatable balancing act to apparently irreconcilable problems, making everybody happy in the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22 )

You may have encountered annoying delays for quite some time now and, as result, your inner equilibrium may have been upset: such is the effect of the deep and compulsive planet Pluto. However, this week’s dynamic planetary picture suits you down to the ground, so you should have hope in your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22 )

As a Sagittarian, you must have become aware of the fact that you have much i common with Gemini, your opposite sign, including your reluctance to settle down. Now you share something else as well: your concern with money. It could even be time to forge a positive new financial partnership. In love, play it cool.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You might now feel that the odds are stacked against you yet, although you are facing a number of problems, the truth is that you are doing rather well. I there is any problem at all, then it is a partner’s pessimism, their tendency always to look on the worst side of things. You need to enthuse other people with the sense that success is only a short step away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your prospects are improving. There will be so much for you to enjoy, experience and achieve, now that the planets are focusing on your sign. Spectacular celestial aspects will surely guide and protect you, enabling you to readily accept all the many changes now taking place in both personal relationships an at work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20 )

Difficult indications are receding. Meanwhile, Jupiter, your benevolent ruling planet, reminds you that once again the tide of fortune is running strongly in your favor, especially in all romantic affairs. Indeed, this is one of those rare times when you may put aside your cares and woes and dedicate yourself to love. And why not?