Horoscope of the week (August 18-August 24, 2019): Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Aries, Libra— check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Many Ariens are weary of being expected to be leaders and give all the orders, but it just so happens that everything in your chart at the moment shouts at you to take command, especially if you sense that partners are being unnecessarily cautious. Do not hold back! And another piece of good advice – please check out your financial prospects early in the week.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You need to stand back from the normal concerns of material success: it is time to think not only of shopping trips and investment plans, but also of your values. Use the moment wisely to consider whether there are any ethical improvements to be made in your lifestyle. Substitute self-improvement for self-interest and you will impress everyone you meet.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Hold on there! You may be about to make a rash promise or a sudden emotional commitment. Such things always require an extra second or two’s thought, especially when other people seem to understand what’s going on better than you, difficult though it may be to admit as much! Also, now is a fine moment to pay more attention to your health and fitness regime.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It seems that you are only prepared to do your best when your goal is self-fulfilment, and financial considerations or blind obedience to the rules will play little part in achieving your ambitions. You’re on a very important long-term cycle, and it will pay to follow your own course both now and over the next four months.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is really a rather fine moment for all competitive and sporting Leos and, no matter whether your preferences are personal or professional, there’s much to be said for playing to win. The satisfaction should lie in knowing that you’ve beaten your previous personal best. Even family members will be relieved if you set out to implement long-term improvements.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your stars are moving on and, conveniently enough, this is one of the best times of the year for tackling domestic arrangements. This doesn’t mean, by the way, that everything should work out exactly as planned, but that in all personal matters your success rate may be higher than expected. That, in itself, could cheer you up!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon now indicates that this is a pleasant period for small-talk and chit-chat. However, there are also more profound movements in your chart and, given that major questions concerning career or other worldly ambitions are still unresolved, you should consider spending a little extra time pondering the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

According to your planets, there’s a ninety percent chance of a personal misunderstanding. What can you do about this? Make sure that one hundred percent of the time you take the maximum effort to make yourself clear. Plus, in matters of the heart, a little generosity will become you. Also, be sceptical about a cash offer that is too good to be true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are about to have that strange sense of déja vu. Everything that happens now may be, at least in some senses, a repeat of events which took place over the whole of the past month. The difference is that this time you can make up for any unfortunate mistakes you committed last time around! You’ve a major opportunity to correct a personal error.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may get the distinct impression that someone is trying to prise information out of you, or force you to make a commitment before you are ready. Appearances, though, can be misleading and the real issue is your ongoing desire for secrecy. Mind you, you might have perfectly good reasons for keeping certain thoughts to yourself!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You seem set to dive into a preliminary round of very satisfying socialising and one particular arrangement should be surprisingly successful. Please do so while the time is right for, very soon, your inclination will be to keep yourself to yourself! Financial decisions, by the way, must be taken in conjunction with those they directly affect. A social engagement is surprisingly successful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is extra helpful and, all being well, its supportive alignments should coincide with a burst of confidence and enthusiasm. Professional Pisceans will begin to see the splendid possibilities which are already in view for next year. Just keep a close eye on even apparently trivial developments, as they may be much more important than you expect.