Horoscope of the week (August 11-August 17, 2019): Aries, Libra,Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

At times like these you always feel a little more emotional than usual. It will therefore pay you to let your positive desires out, but control the negative. Tell someone you love them, but if you’re not so well disposed it may be best to choose your words with care.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Next month, when the Moon eventually changes its position you’ll be ready to make your mark on history. Until then you’ll have a powerful desire to spend time by yourself, and there’s no doubt that this must be satisfied. If you’re facing a tricky choice, try checking back to see what you did last time!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In view of the fact that work and money are due to be increasingly powerful factors in your chart in the near future, you would be advised to have a break now and take advantage of what are frankly very strong social trends over the next two weeks. You really do need to get out and about – you know it makes sense!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your planetary movements are set to prove extremely helpful over coming weeks. Your most useful course of action now is to secure allies and supporters wherever and whenever you can. Above all, you must bend over backwards to explain your point of view, for it’s no use expecting other people to read your mind.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should be in a relatively adventurous mood. If you are able to sense coming developments you may also be aware that what is happening now is more dependent on financial considerations than you once realised. Even romantic hopes rely on the size of your wallet! Pay more attention to details at work before you get caught out!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

In an emotional sense, a new phase is beginning and, now that both Mercury and Venus are moving along very nicely, you can look forward to a week which should be more confident, extroverted and, hopefully, fulfilling than has sometimes been the case. It’s about time you had some good news! Also, remember that your stars help you best when you also help yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

I know you know this, but it still needs to be said: you must understand that partners need to have their say. The moment you try to make everything run smoothly, the reverse will happen, so don’t be afraid if a relationship frays around the edges. Instead, appreciate the resulting sense of excitement: every cloud has a silver lining.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If it’s love you’re interested in, you can afford to be hopeful. Venus, the bringer of affection, is in a choosy mood and indicates that whatever your circumstances, your demeanour is about to improve. Much depends on the cultivation of a generous spirit, for sensitive people will respond well to magnanimous gestures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

From now on, two sections of your chart stand out in bold relief: those ruling home and money. It goes without saying that you are therefore entering a period which favours domestic spending. Everyone moving home, or even just moving the furniture, should proceed with confidence and high hopes. Keep a practical perspective and always check the details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mercury, the planet associated with ideas, thought and smooth communication, is now at its most influential, inaugurating a two-week period during which you must strive to explain yourself as never before. Above all, be honest about your true desires: if you’re not straight with yourself, you will never be straight with others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s time to look ahead, peering into the future. You must begin to consider the financial consequences of your actions. Perhaps more important, though, is the need to question the value judgments which have been shaping your personal relationships for good or ill. It’s time to take control! Take the lead now and you will be able to relax later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus’ new position is a sure indication that you may begin to enjoy yourself more, free from some of the emotional burdens of the past. Remember the old saying, ‘a little of what you fancy does you good’, and take it to heart; pleasure is pleasant! Let’s face it – you deserve a break. Sure, work may be important, but shouldn’t take over your life completely.