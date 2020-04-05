Horoscope of the week (April 5-11, 2020): Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo and other signs

Horoscope of the week (April 5-11, 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction Horoscope of the week (April 5-11, 2020): Libra, Leo, Aquarius, Pisces, Cancer – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Monetary matters seem to be causing a few problems, although it is difficult to see whether it is partners or you who are to blame! It is reassuring to note that your long-term celestial influences are very prosperous indeed. Romantic prospects are also set to continue on a high note.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You seem to have been knocked off balance, perhaps by someone who no longer understands your best interests. However, over the next few days you may pull yourself together and assert yourself even more than in the past. You can expect dramatic improvements by the end of the week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Group events promise to be more satisfying than one-to-one meetings. Perhaps that is because you wish to avoid the complications that may arise out of intimate encounters. Money developments may be off the agenda until the end of the week, when the Moon begins a new role in your financial life.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Your best days should be Thursday and Friday, when the Moon, the planet responsible for your emotions, passes through a sympathetic region of your chart. Even better, other people will genuinely understand your hopes and needs, which should make you feel happier and more confident.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Professional Leos have most to gain from the Sun’s current motion. All of you with grand ambitions will experience some sort of difficulty, mainly a clash between short-term domestic responsibilities and long-term hopes. But what is important is that you develop your creative talents, rather than blindly submitting to a routine imposed from outside.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Misunderstandings are likely around the time of the Solar alignments in the middle of the week. Have you by any chance considered making more of an effort to explain yourself? If not, do so now! Also, please see to it that all travel plans are set out clearly and without ambivalence or ambiguity.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’ll have a little support from the Moon at the beginning of the week, which is a sure sign that you’ll feel good about your home situation. Yet a financial crisis, hopefully a brief one, is bound to flare up on Wednesday or Thursday, when the Sun and Pluto get into top gear.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

This is no time for weak-kneed compromise. Instead, you must be tough and unyielding, as only a Scorpio can. You will gain an enormous amount of satisfaction from pursuing your own goals, so don’t feel guilty about being selfish. Fascinating news may arrive at the end of the week — so that should stir things up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

It’s a week for plots, rumours and gossip. You’ll also discover increased opportunities for spreading a little goodwill, helping people worse off than you and generally adopting a charitable outlook. You should be liberated from a tight financial corner by the end of the week.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The Sun continues to help you, which is surely good news. Take a closer look at a number of your engagements, especially social responsibilities and see if there are any that can be safely abandoned. Do what you can to create the right conditions for a more carefree existence.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

The emphasis on close partnerships is still very strong, although it looks as if you’ll be communicating at a distance, via letters and telephones, rather than through personal meetings. The one percent of you who have fax machines will be receiving strange messages.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You can be much too ready to accommodate the whims and wishes of other people. Now you may seize the opportunity presented by helpful lunar patterns to push yourself forward and make other people understand just how much you have to offer. There is no turning back, as I am sure you realise perfectly well.

