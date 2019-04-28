Horoscope of the week (April 28 – May 4): Aries, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The very fact that the Moon is so utterly favourable indicates that you should get off to a flying start. The only chance for confusion or silly mistakes seems to occur at work, where care should be necessary early on. At home, an older relation will unexpectedly come to your aid.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Your sign is not known for being a complex one, but right now you may display many reclusive characteristics, just like Scorpio, your secretive opposite sign, so if you are pushed into the public eye, it may be with the greatest reluctance. Listen to loved ones’ good advice, day-dream to your heart’s content, and let your imagination fly away.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Just hold on for a little while longer; your time will come and, when it does, there’ll be no turning back. One useful way to use your current planetary potential, is to turn to your friends for support and enrol other people as allies. You must get partners on your side at work as well as at home.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You are full of good ideas, but the question is – good for whom? And, come to that, good for what? Have your say, but never imagine that you can have the last word, for the facts are now all up in the air. And, if you are not sure what someone really means, ask them.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Strangely the Moon is in both friendly and challenging regions of your chart so, even though the tide is flowing in your direction, financial complications are somewhat inevitable this week. Small precautions will help, mind you. For example, keep spare cash available and please don’t bite off more than you can chew.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The current extraordinary planetary alignment brings boundless enthusiasm and limitless optimism. Watch out, for it’s at times such as these that you fail to notice the obvious. Above all, never take a close relationship for granted, or good fortune might slip through your fingers.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You stars are on the move, altering difficult positions for easier ones. Challenging aspects indicate that, although you’ve had no shortage of energy lately, you may have ignored the need to actively pursue your personal ambitions, or not have been in the right situation to make the most of them. All this should now change.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Excellent social possibilities should exert a positive impact on your general quality of life and, if you take the initiative, little is beyond your grasp. Your thought processes are in tip-top condition, mainly because your intuitive style is now favoured. Mind you, you need to keep some of your deeper instincts under control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

It’s a time for selfishness in the broadest sense, focusing on your own very special skills and individual talents. It’s not a question of ignoring other people’s interests, just of doing the best for yourself. Your business prospects boom as long as you are prepared to spend a little now to earn a bigger profit some way down the line.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A powerful alignment between the Sun and a number of other vital planets makes for a potentially remarkable time, although misunderstandings are not impossible. Disagreements may centre on joint responsibilities and travel plans, much depends on your attitude but a little determination will see you through. Remember: the future is what you make it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Contradictory signals are to be expected. It’s pretty certain that you’ll have to go back over old ground, and at least one decision could benefit from being reconsidered. You’ve other people to think about apart from yourself, and older relations deserve a helping hand.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Finally, events are beginning to move fast, and are carrying your feelings with them. Your emotions have been complicated to say the least, but your dominant mood should now be one of hope for the future rather than regret for the past. Remember, the future is what

you make it.