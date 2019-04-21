Horoscope of the week (April 21 – April 26): Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Fortunately, a close partner now comes round to your way of thinking at home. One of your current problems at work is that you just have too many irons in the fire. There’s a great deal you can achieve if you want to, but it’s essential that you have all your priorities properly worked out.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Your stars are moving this way and that, making all sorts of promises. The fact that you have been feeling neglected, at least as far as one particular person is concerned, has more to do with your own deep feeling that you should be the centre of attention.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Be practical, work hard and be scrupulously honest. Avoid the tendency to criticise or judge others too harshly, though. Romantic relationships work best if you enjoy shared activities and the person of your dreams should also be your best friend.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

It’s an ideal moment for a business venture or two. Go for long-term investments and serious purchases rather than luxuries or immediate gains. In love, passions remain high, expectations even higher.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your stars are in two minds, unsure which way to go. Irrational desires vie with reason and logic for your attention and you must make your choices. You have to realise that even way-out ideas can be put into practice if you have sufficient commonsense. Don’t be taken in by false promises.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It’s a moment for serious thought, tough questions and hard talking. Cut away the frills and concentrate on what is truly important. You’ll even take your pleasures seriously.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

You’re in a mood to gamble – cautiously of course. If you compute the odds very carefully and go for safe options, the pay-off could be magnificent but not for a few years. It’s up to you to think ahead. Children and younger relations rely on your support, so please give it freely.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You may ponder long and hard on home and family questions. It’s your material security which requires attention, and you should avoid the tendency to get into an emotional state. After current feelings have passed, you’ll be able to tackle domestic questions with a clear head.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

The Moon will be exerting its emotional sway over your house of marriage, so you have a chance to settle outstanding matrimonial questions. It’s practical arrangements which seem to matter most, and it may be a close partnership which counts more than an emotional one.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your social skills are often underestimated, even by you. Yet your ideas are currently a great deal more interesting and entertaining than anyone else’s. The only snag is that you may have to subsidise them, and you’ll have to find extra cash from somewhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Your reputation is at stake, especially at work. You should make your ideas public and pursue them any way you can to secure professional promotion or acquire power in your community. This is more important than money. You have learnt an important lesson, always put people before profit.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

A bunch of planets suggest that distant parts are calling. If you have to stay where you are, you can do no worse than introduce a healthy dose of good old-fashioned fun and pleasure.