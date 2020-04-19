Horoscope of the week (April 19-25, 2020): Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius and other signs Horoscope of the week (April 19-25, 2020): Gemini, Pisces, Scorpio, Aquarius and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Mars is bringing you some of that famous crusading spirit for which you are so well-known. Now is the time to tackle issues and questions which you have tended to ignore, such as a close partner’s refusal to commit to you personally. It may be time to lay down the law.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Remember that to serve others is one of the most noble ways to use your time. If you clearly have other people’s interests at heart as much as your own, you will be above criticism. Those of you who have planned a brief break are also in tune with your planetary influences. All of you will discover that overseas contacts are more important than you once thought.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Nobody can be sure what they think, least of all you! Opinions are altering all over the place, so don’t be surprised if other people decide that they have had enough of a particular course of action. If they withdraw from their commitments, this may well let you off the hook. Financially the prospects are good, but you’ll meet delays here – so be prepared.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your emotional life is still very complicated, but this is not because fate is being unkind to you. Rather, it is a result of your past eagerness to take on so many new schemes and interests. Actually, any increased readiness to experiment with new lifestyles can only do you good. It could also benefit you financially.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your most important planet at the moment is fiery Mars which is lined up with friendly and optimistic parts of your chart. This should help you yield the most of all those wonderful, spontaneous and creative talents which make you such a charming and attractive person. You’re so persuasive that it’s difficult to think of anyone resisting you.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Romantic prospects are starting to look so much brighter than before, all the more so if you abandon yourself to sheer pleasure. You may be starting to develop new creative talents and you would be advised to learn a skill, perhaps attend a class, which will allow you to express your very special, individual gifts.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You’re so impatient that you’re likely to overlook vital details. Romantically, things are looking up. Venus, that affectionate planet, is boosting your socia life and, in love, it will be companionship which counts for most. You’ll want to hang out with people who share your general attitudes. Even those of you in settled relationships will be having pleasant and refreshing encounters.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

This is likely to be a very expensive time of year, and your outgoings probably exceed your income. However, you can be sure that all hard work will be rewarded with extra cash before long, if not in time to subsidise additional spending. Plus, I should think that any extra cash put into adventurous schemes will be well worth it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

This is an ambitious period of the year but, first of all, you must satisfy your emotional goals. It is time to mend fences if there have been any arguments – and to broaden your horizons. Romantic hopes may call you away from home before long and the people you’re attracted to may be from backgrounds very different from your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan 20)

The financial pressures are still strong and, if you’re spending wildly, you’re in tune with your stars. Yet, you’ll be adopting a more sensible approach in all domestic matters, saving for the future and seeing to it that you have cash set aside for those all-important social costs. But you’ll be drawn back to financial cares even in your closest relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

The most positive way to handle your current transits is to recognise that you must follow your hunches, act on the basis of intuition, allow free rein to your imagination and indulge your dreams. You should also give far more prominence to pure romance than has often been the case.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

My advice to you now is to team up with groups of people who share your interests or who are involved in activities of which you would like to be a part. You will find it very easy to establish a role for yourself and will soon feel the pleasure that comes from experiencing the admiration of your new friends.

