Horoscope Today, May 4: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs

Horoscope Today, 4 May 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs. Horoscope Today, 4 May 2020: Leo, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Sagittarius, other signs.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The world may be spinning into hyper-space, but you are now going to have to keep your feet on the ground. From out of nowhere new responsibilities will appear, and you will be taking an organising role. Actually, new jobs could bring a great sense of satisfaction.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A whole group of planets is now shuffling places, so it’s difficult to be certain about anything. Probably the only truly positive piece of good advice today is to make more space for a creative hobby. I think you owe it to yourself to spend more time doing what matters – instead of what doesn’t!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, the planet which just happens to be your personal ruler, is top of the list for important alignments today. Therefore, you may feel perfectly free to change your mind as often as you want – within reason. It’s great when the planets give you permission to behave as you wish!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Important planets are aligned with your sign and, in some senses, you’re still the centre of attention, but you probably feel that the real action is moving elsewhere. Only if you are utterly down-to-earth and reliable will you get what you really need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may begin to think about putting much more energy into the financial arena. The fact that today’s lunar influences focus on purely routine needs, may obscure the fact that there are long-term issues to be considered. Still, sometimes you just have to concentrate on day-to-day affairs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus’ emotional alignment is today compounded by Mars and complemented by the Moon. And that’s just for starters! You should defy your reputation for being slightly reserved and shy of expressing your deeper feelings. Other people deserve to know what you really think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Some people object to secretive behaviour, but it honestly looks as if you’ll be doing everybody a favour if you keep yourself to yourself. The fact is that partners are just not ready to hear what you have to say. That’s partly their problem, but it could also make things awkward for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For some time now the planets have been warning about emotional confrontations at work, partly because the results could be costly. Seeing as the relevant aspects are climaxing over the next few days you should keep the peace unless you are prepared for the consequences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Travel and adventure plans are still strong, but there does seem to be an increasing sense of uncertainty or doubt. In point of fact the best vacation will be of a spiritual or subterranean nature, so you could be off on a very mysterious journey indeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your financial prospects are still turbulent. It honestly now looks as if any social disagreement is likely to be triggered by money, or a dispute over who pays for what. Such things may easily be arranged in advance. A romantic fantasy is still bugging you, but there’s nothing wrong with dreaming.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

That old planet Saturn is now being more helpful over a problem, which means that other people will be less inclined to blame you for their own lack of success. To be perfectly frank, you can probably do with a break, for partners’ demands have been building up, unfairly in your opinion.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The triple alliance of the Sun, Mercury and Mars indicates that you may now come out of your shell and share some of your special ideas and intuitions with people who are on your wavelength. There’s nothing to be gained from keeping your ambitions to yourself.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.