Horoscope, March 31, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 31, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Life is a drama, and there is one particular role that you alone can play. The problem is that the way things look at the present, you may end up having to pay as well! It will be truly galling to have to foot the bill on top of putting in so much effort.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If brand new involvements or associations are to flourish as you hope, everything must be above board from the word go. It is only fair to point out that if a partner does practise a little deception, it will only be because they wish for the best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Personal trouble will only arise now if you allow partners to feel left out, taken for granted or otherwise unfairly neglected. If that is indeed the case, you will have to make amends sooner rather than later. If an apology is called for, then summon up all your courage and offer it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Good, solid social influences indicate that ordinary, friendly meetings will be very much more pleasant than potentially explosive, passionate encounters. If you ask for total commitment from a partner at any time over the next ten days, you may get more than you bargained for.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You tend to divulge only what you want others to hear, and this might be a very wise policy at home. For the next two weeks, it is almost impossible to predict how partners will react. You’ll be walking on egg-shells part of the time, so tread lightly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although you are right to make as much effort as you do to please those you care for, it is fair of you to expect them to return the favour. Hopefully a family member, or someone you’ve been living with, will reconsider their previously unhelpful response.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you want to have a peaceful existence, then please stop making so many mountains out of so few molehills. To be perfectly plain, it is about time you stopped worrying about other people making a mess of their lives, and started trusting them instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You should continue to stick out for what you know to be right and just. Also, be sure that with the Moon sailing through sensible regions of your chart, other people will be on your case, so no ducking out at the last minute. If you do let someone else down, do it gently.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s true to say that in a matter of weeks you will forget that you were ever racked by indecision, or that you were pulled in so many directions at once that you thought you were going to explode. However, you can expect to change your mind one more time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your discreet Capricornian imagination should now be on show. If it’s entertainment you’re after, a spot of culture should go down well, and if routine work dominates your day, bring a little of your creative passion to bear: partners will appreciate it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The full significance of a social invitation, or even of an accusation, is not yet clear. This is hardly your fault, so don’t let others blame you just because they couldn’t organise a decent get-together. They have to take responsibility for their own actions – or lack of action.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Piscean temperament should be nicely soothed by today’s helpful words and hopeful promises. There is a vague chance that something might run into a brick wall. Perhaps you will collide head-first with reality, either in the form of financial restrictions or opposition from a close partner.

