Horoscope January 17, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Leo, try to recall what has happened over the past six months and understand exactly how your present situation developed. Pisces, you are a naturally trusting soul, but recent experiences should have taught you to question others’ sincerity. Here’s your horoscope for January 17, 2023.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s stars are all about dialogue and discussion, so make your ideas plain. It is absolutely vital to consider long-term possibilities at work and not to be fazed by desires which can never be realised. There’s space for romantic dreams as well, although whether you’re likely to do anything about them is another matter!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Two regions of your chart are particularly significant, one to do with business, the other connected to spirituality and mysticism. One logical and likely outcome could be a growing involvement in a charitable enterprise. At the very least you should look at what you can do for others, rather than at what they can do for you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your best course of action now could be to allow both professional and intensely personal matters to take their own course. Financially, consider imaginative proposals and purchases, but you should be very wary about committing yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Keep your thoughts to yourself if that is what you want, but realise that you will have to come clean by the end of the week. You should turn your attention to a legal matter or ethical question sooner rather than later, for the better other people understand your position, the sooner a solution will be reached.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Try to recall what has happened over the past six months and understand exactly how your present situation developed. Then you will realise just how and why other people are depending on you. If someone is indeed relying on you then you are honour-bound to do your best by them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Active social stars emphasise the extent to which you are now obliged to consult and collaborate at every turn. Your mission, at the moment, should be to simplify matters which have become unnecessarily complex. Turn for advice to people who are older, wiser, and have been here before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your mind will be concentrated wonderfully on what exactly you need from other people, and on whether this is a time for being in love or holding yourself aloof or, more likely, fluctuating between the two! If you’re confused, imagine how other people feel!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

At heart you are quite a competitive person, and you’re always ready for a fight. Right now, the battle is likely to played out at work, but you’re probably concerned most with what people are thinking rather than what they’re doing. You may shift unwanted responsibilities on to other shoulders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

One set of stars indicates that you’ll be tempted to gamble, another that whether you win or lose is not in your hands. You should realise that even in emotional risks, there is no way to calculate the odds in advance. So, what’s the answer? The first thing is to make sure you’ve got a fall-back position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You might not be able to persuade people in authority to alter their stance, so it could be up to you to shift your position. Even slight signs of flexibility on your part could enable other people to compromise. Any way of avoiding conflict has to be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Don’t think too much about money as, in spite of appearances, that may not be the most important factor. What is important is that you keep other people up to date, otherwise they’ll begin to think you don’t care. It would be a shame if someone who has looked up to you decided that they were wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are a naturally trusting soul, but recent experiences should have taught you to question others’ sincerity. You may have been taken for a ride once too often, and should be determined that it will never happen again. Once you’ve learnt that lesson then all should be well.