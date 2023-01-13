Horoscope January 14, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Scorpio, It’s well-known that spending money cheers people up! Virgo, The general state of the stars is deeply intense, and somewhat crisis-prone. Here’s your horoscope for January 14, 2023.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is very pleasant indeed to report that the stars are making life a great deal simpler. Don’t take everything at face value though, or other people may find it easier to pull the wool over your eyes. It’s fine to be naive, but not if you allow yourself to be exploited.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The most simple reading of your chart indicates nothing more than pleasant shopping trips. I have a feeling that superficial pursuits suit you best at the moment, partly because relationships have been so intense that you could do with a break.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Partnership and matrimonial questions should be given a priority today. There are few indications of stress, which is precisely why it is useful to make certain positive moves to heal old problems. You’d be so happy if people put you under less pressure!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Before very much longer you will have to deal with someone who seems to be in a perpetual state of emotional tension. This is doing nobody any good, but it may be up to you, as a compassionate Cancer, to step in and help to heal personal hurts and upsets.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Decisive action is called for, but may not be possible. Actually, this looks like one of those days when you may duck out of all your commitments and dedicate your life to self-indulgence. Perhaps partners will agree that it’s all for the best!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The general state of the stars is deeply intense, and somewhat crisis-prone. I would not be surprised to see a number of Virgos walking around with feet firmly placed in their mouths, saying the wrong thing without meaning to! Helpful talks with relatives should straighten you out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A set of serious financial influences has been sending cash matters into a spin. Try to stop caring so much about money, and you might find that some difficulties are exacerbated by your own failure to get personal and professional priorities in order.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s well-known that spending money cheers people up! This is just what I’d prescribe for you right now! Don’t take risks, though, because an air of complacency suggests that you’ll overlook certain essential details. You don’t want to throw good money after bad, now, do you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Within twenty-four hours you will experience a planetary combination that conclusively ties professional and public prestige to financial prosperity. This is part of a five-year cycle dealing with deep, but positive, undercurrents, so don’t expect instant results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you’re not sure what’s going on, it’s because you’re looking in the wrong place. This is a day to welcome mystery and intrigue. In the final analysis your day-dreams may mean more to you than so-called ‘real-life’. They might even reveal the answers to tired old problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Professional demands are still so intense that many of you may be unable to relax sufficiently to enjoy the Moon’s sociable functions. Even leisure pursuits will need to be competitive and ambitious. Whatever you do, whoever you do it with, you’ll want to come top.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus is one of those fortunate planets that guarantees financial success – well, almost! First, you will have to grapple with a legal question or moral issue that seems to be troubling your conscience. As you know, some values are much more important than whether you make a profit or not.