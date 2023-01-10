Horoscope January 11, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Gemini, there is a great deal to keep you busy, and a good thing too! Sagittarius, you may be slightly disturbed by various mysteries or half-understood developments. Here’s your horoscope for January 11, 2023.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Now is the time to demand more money for all your hard work. The luckiest Ariens will be surrounded by people falling over themselves to offer you prestigious posts and large cheques, not necessarily in that order! There’s one condition: you’ve got to do what partners tell you – at least some of the time!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

No doubt you feel pulled between two emotional options, trapped, perhaps, between the devil and the deep blue sea. Hopefully, today’s fresh lunar alignments should help you make up your mind, or at least arrive at some sort of temporary solution.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is a great deal to keep you busy, and a good thing too! The main consideration is probably that you tackle underlying problems, but don’t push yourself so hard that you end up exhausted. You’ll be no good to anyone if you’re flat on your back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Passionate influences reach a peak very soon, but that doesn’t just apply to matters of love – or of hate. Many of you will be deeply involved in a purely private project, rather then connected with another person. You’re on a quest for perfection, but will you ever find it? Perhaps not, but at least you can try!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Venus and Jupiter have been boosting your prosperity, although the absence of pressures to save and conserve means that you are now as likely to be in the red as in profit. This could perhaps be one cause of current domestic friction. Perhaps a partner can help!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This hardly looks like a day for small talk, and even those Virgos who like cracking jokes will have a profound point to make about the human condition. You can maintain a diplomatic silence under pressure, and only speak when you’re truly confident.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

When financial matters come to a head, the causes may lie in the distant past, even as far back as three years ago. By the same token, your current actions may have repercussions for the long-term future, so be positive. But don’t imagine that you can get away with anything!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun and Moon are just two celestial bodies making repeated alignments with intense Pluto, by now a regular fixture in your calendar. In all matters, personal and professional, there is absolutely no room for compromise over principles, at least, not just yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may be slightly disturbed by various mysteries or half-understood developments. Avoid rumours and unfair suspicions, and take the opportunity to dream a little. There is much to be said for indulging your fantasies. After all, what is life without dreams to strive for?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although your social stars are bright, there is a vague chance that certain people will indulge in rumour-mongering and back-biting. Such types are to be ignored and avoided, for you have higher things on your mind. Others may not listen to you, but that is their problem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is no room for time-wasting at work. Neither should you be surprised if employers or people in authority are over-emotional, and for your own self-protection you should tread very carefully. You don’t want to give the wrong impression, especially not now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon’s alignment with the Sun and Pluto ensures that you are in a strong position to make your point, but the absence of guidelines may still leave you feeling somewhat confused. Act according to what you know to be right rather than on the basis of what other people want.