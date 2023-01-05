Horoscope January 06, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Gemini, you may spare a little time to consider your physical well-being, and do yourself a favour by lowering the level of emotional stress. Cancer, astrologers often fail to realise how adventurous you can be at work, including voluntary tasks, and now is the time to surprise everybody by showing that you have hidden depths and talents that colleagues never even guessed at. Here’s your horoscope for January 06, 2023.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If anything, your life is now slightly more relaxed than it was only a short time ago. Remembering that astrology is about what you do for yourself, rather than what happens to you, you may find any way you can to pamper yourself and do precisely what you want.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Partnership still holds the key to a successful day, so even if you have doubts about linking up with particular people, you should put them to one side. As you know, it takes two to tango. Actually, you might be surprised by the person who offers you the best advice.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may spare a little time to consider your physical well-being, and do yourself a favour by lowering the level of emotional stress. It’s not that tension is necessarily any greater than usual, just that this is a useful time to improve your morale.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Astrologers often fail to realise how adventurous you can be at work, including voluntary tasks, and now is the time to surprise everybody by showing that you have hidden depths and talents that colleagues never even guessed at. You might even hear something to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Today’s Solar alignments are among the most important of the month. You are likely to experience hold-ups and difficulties, but the result could be to push you into a life that is so much more worthwhile. Plus, there’s little that you can’t deal with by being perfectly charming.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus steps up its influence very soon, maintaining a relationship with several planets, including Jupiter, which will help you win friends and influence people who have never been susceptible to your charms. You can therefore afford to feel encouraged about the future!

Advertisement

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re at a turning point in both social and romantic affairs, although you may not see the results just yet. The key seems to be a greater desire for commitment, itself born of a need for security. Can you achieve this and maintain your independence? I think you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The coming clash of aspirations will be between your private desires on the one hand, and the way you want the world to see you on the other. Try to find a middle way, reconciling family pressures with career and public ambitions. It could be easier than you think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a serious sort of a day, and you’ll be in a mood to make long-term commitments. This may mean, of course, that current obligations come under scrutiny, and you might decide you’re not pulling your weight. Mind you, the pleasure principle remains strong, so enjoy!

Advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may now day-dream and fantasise to your heart’s content. The plain fact is that once you start seriously exercising your imagination, you’ll begin to see the way forward through some very down-to-earth matters, like the next step in a financial venture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Life’s not always been easy, but nobody ever promised it would be! There is now a light at the end of one very long tunnel. You’ll catch sight of it over the next few days, and even though it will then disappear again, it should help guide you to a successful conclusion and safe destination.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus’ increasingly emotional status will reinforce your desire to be alone. However, if you do decide to emerge from your shell over the next couple of weeks, you will surprise yourself with your new-found confidence. You never know: you might just create the right impression on the right person!