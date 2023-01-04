Horoscope January 05, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Aquarius, it’s no use imagining that you’re not ambitious. If you do give way to false humility then you’ll doubtless miss out on a major opportunity. Aries, the main pre-occupation over the current time is personal creativity. You need to express your deeply unique talents, and your main strategy should probably now be to go back and look at the way things were done in the past. Here’s your horoscope for January 05, 2023.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The main pre-occupation over the current time is personal creativity. You need to express your deeply unique talents, and your main strategy should probably now be to go back and look at the way things were done in the past. You’ll uncover clues as to what you should do in the present.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It may be irritating to be tied to what friends have in mind, but unless you want to be a hermit, you will have to accept that others’ feelings must come first. In love, you should abandon unrealistic expectations of what romance should or shouldn’t be about.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Domestic relationships should be worked at. There’s no point in blaming other people because such-and-such a thing may have gone wrong, or because you may not have got your way. The past is the past, and the future must be tackled with hope and courage.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You will be unwilling to perform any task which doesn’t suit your personal wishes and interests. You may therefore be a reluctant employee unless those in authority entrust you with taxing and interesting responsibilities. It’s partly up to you, but also up to them!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Home and family affairs really must take first place in your list of emotional priorities. Take some time out to try and understand what has been troubling relations, and offer them whatever moral support is required. You might do best to keep your doubts to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you’re wondering where all the good luck has gone, hold on for just a little while longer. It might be that partners are due to have first bite of the cherry. And while you’re making plans for the future, understand that the best to come out of the present time will be enhanced self-knowledge.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You often feel undervalued and taken for granted, sometimes with good reason. Yet, now could be the perfect time to turn the tables on partners and make them see that you are to be taken seriously, and that your feelings are worth every bit as much as theirs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re still in the driving seat, so you should gain personally from much of what is going on. However, when life is moving your way you should make a determined effort to look after other people’s interests as well as your own. They’ll return the favour when the position is reversed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A mystery of sorts should soon be cleared up, but the answer may lie within rather than without. In other words, because of your own preconceptions, you have misinterpreted someone else’s intentions. Your vivid imagination may be to blame, rather than awkward circumstances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A great deal depends on how you get on with other people, even at work. Emotional undercurrents and beliefs count for very much more than the facts. Even in business, partners seem to be influenced by the way things once were, rather than the way they are now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s no use imagining that you’re not ambitious. If you do give way to false humility then you’ll doubtless miss out on a major opportunity. Push yourself forward and you may open the way to emotional fulfilment, together with applause and acclaim from your peers.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Sometimes it’s an advantage being a dreamer, but not always. Your heart’s desire lies a long way off – or does it? One thing you have to sort out is your continual tendency to imagine that the grass is always greener somewhere else. Try to live in the here and now for once!