Horoscope January 04, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Virgo, you have to talk to close partners, sharing your hopes and seeking reassurance for your worries. Gemini, it looks very much as if it’s one of those relatively sober days when routine affairs call. Here’s your horoscope for January 04, 2023.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This really is a day to sort out business matters, but also to realise that money often functions as a symbol of a much deeper emotional discontent. Your first priority is therefore to sort out your personal life. Once you’ve worked out what you want, then you’ll be in a position to satisfy partners.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Partnership comes easily to you, even if you do tend to set high standards. You know better than most people that everyone has a story to tell, and by listening sympathetically you will discover more about your own life, and what you should be doing next.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It looks very much as if it’s one of those relatively sober days when routine affairs call. There’s no problem here, for the more you achieve over the next forty-eight hours, the more time you’ll have off in the future. It’s a matter of pain now, pleasure tomorrow!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is a great deal to be said for raising the level of passion in your personal affairs. Don’t be embarrassed about showing your feelings, and shrug off unsympathetic responses from people who don’t understand you. Frankly, that’s their problem!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The celestial weather is in a state of change. You’re still recovering from the unsteadying effects of the last lunar whirlwind, and today’s emotional influences may remind you of just how upset you once were. You could soon have a chance to kiss and make up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have to talk to close partners, sharing your hopes and seeking reassurance for your worries. Some people say that a problem shared is a problem doubled, but that’s a risk you’ll have to take. This is no time for keeping yourself to yourself out of some misapplied and false humility!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Superficially, everything depends on the amount of cash in your pocket. On a deeper level, you should be able to see that financial concerns could be but a symptom of discontent in a personal relationship. Try to face up to your real needs and desires.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is still curiously aligned with your sign, and your renowned intuition should therefore be even more intense than usual. Such is your ability to pinpoint the truth that it’s impossible to believe you’re not fitted with psychic X ray spectacles!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You do seem more keen than usual to keep yourself to yourself, and partners may be quietly bemused by your willingness to abandon a commitment. You have the right to change, and change you must. If partners want you to stay as you are, they might have to be disappointed!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One of your unsung qualities is loyalty to your old friends, and today may bring fond and sentimental thoughts. You may even decide to get in touch with former lovers, or renew a long-lost contact, probably with very pleasant consequences. A family member should be suitably impressed!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is a gap opening between the way you see yourself and the way others see you. The fact is that they are likely to be completely unaware of your inner doubts and insecurities unless you take the trouble to spell them out. I don’t think a partner can read your mind!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may take the moral high ground today, and even insist that other people listen to your views. There’s no need to preach, and it’s probably much better to set an example by your actions. On a lighter level, begin to tackle travel arrangements or deal with long-distance problems.