Horoscope February 24, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Libra, it’s not other people who are difficult to handle, it’s your own deep anger and

resentment going back years to the imagined slights and hurts of the past. Aquarius, over the next three months, you will receive more offers and opportunities than you could ever have expected.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your long-term planetary picture indicates no let-up in major worldly pressures. However, today’s short-term alignment urges you to get up and go, leaving behind all those ties which are holding you back. You’re a person in a hurry, and partners need to recognise that.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Even those of you who are not currently pre-occupied by work, must keep routine and domestic chores to the fore. Hold whatever discussions are necessary and see to it that partners and colleagues approve your intentions. I know it’s a busy moment, but you’ll manage just fine.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

These may be hectic and decisive days at home. There’s no time to waste even if other people are urging you to compromise or be more flexible. Try to be cool and logical and don’t get sucked into emotional confrontations, especially if they are likely to make a difficult situation worse.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your solar chart is a rather special one at the moment, mainly because you are basking under a stimulating set of alignments. New contacts are doing so much for your imagination, expanding your horizons. Yet you must never under-estimate the potential obstacles which may be placed in your path.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are now in the fortunate position of being able to realise certain dreams, especially those concerned with the very mundane field of work. You may be tempted towards fulfilling the ideal of service to the community. Deep inside you’re in a somewhat saintly mood!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is still plenty of time to sort out your financial affairs. This is an ideal week to work out how to acquire extra funds. It’s not a matter of luck, but of receiving the rewards you deserve. Plus, social stars beckon, so make sure you treat your friends well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

It’s not other people who are difficult to handle, it’s your own deep anger and resentment going back years to the imagined slights and hurts of the past. Don’t let such feelings spoil what could be a happy period. A short journey could offer a valuable distraction from more weighty matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You might find something out in a roundabout manner. Ironically, you may discover that there is in fact nothing to know, and that your hopes, fears or concerns were but a mirage. But, then, that is so often the case! Hopefully you’ll be suitably relieved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Emotionally the ball is still in your court. This means that other people may be dependent on your goodwill but that in return you have certain obligations to discharge on their behalf. Anyway, you’re still very much in the lead, cosmically speaking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

There’s a great deal going on behind the scenes, in addition to other events which may be only half explained. There is much to find out before you can push ahead with important personal plans. How and when you make your secrets public is a matter for your discretion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Let’s look at the long-term for a change: more than ever, this is a time to boost your physical well-being through judicious changes in your diet and improvements in your exercise regime. Over the next three months, you will receive more offers and opportunities than you could ever have expected.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your work requires your undivided attention. Don’t worry about details, but focus on the broad picture. You still have much to achieve, even in terms of your personal interests and activities. This is very much a moment to take your full place in the wider community.