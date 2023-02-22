Horoscope February 23, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Virgo, the real question, though, is a psychological one: why are you ready for a clash with authority? Pisces, other people will be expecting you to perform some sort of maternal, caring

role.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are not one to play the martyr. However, you may be wise to consider a tactical withdrawal, if only to regroup your forces and avoid being blamed for mistakes which are frankly nothing to do with you. Keep an eye out for lingering legal problems, though.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You never did play all your trump cards in one go. Therefore, you are really in quite a strong position. At work, you can afford to be perfectly charming and considerate even to your rivals. Partners will be impressed if you set your sights on the long-term picture and put short-term distractions in their proper place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s the Moon which is important today; indicating that other people have the emotional advantage. You may therefore have to grin and bear it as they play their little games, extracting what pleasure they can from winding you up. The golden rule is: never take the bait!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may not feel like sharing whatever good fortune comes your way, but you must realise that other people do deserve some of the rewards. Complicated emotional situations are not entirely their fault. You may bear some responsibility, so a little humility may be in order.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The expensive phase you have been going through is due to continue for about another eight days. Therefore, you must expect a large bill or some other demand for money to arrive at almost any time. How you deal with it is up to you – and your good judgment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Battle may be commenced at home, but possibly not until tomorrow. You have a little time left to work out a strategy but also to complete any tasks or obligations which you have left undone. The real question, though, is a psychological one: why are you ready for a clash with authority?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your persuasive powers are strong, yet your grasp of the facts is slight. In your confusion you are nothing if not typical, for nobody has any real idea as to what is actually happening. Any light you can shed on the situation will be most welcome, even if partners don’t fully get your drift!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

As Jupiter gradually moves closer to a vital alignment with a number of other planets over the coming time, your chances of a breakthrough can only improve. However, when it comes, the change may be one of inner attitude rather than outer circumstances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon, that most emotional and changeable of planets, is still at your beck and call. This means that you are in control at home and that all family arrangements may be shaped to your will. Can you really do it? I honestly feel that you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your best policy today may be to keep certain matters to yourself. There is nothing to be gained from talking to other people about your hopes, wishes or problems that can’t be sorted out in private. What you have to do is wait until the time is right to speak your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Do make an effort to mix socially and get out and about as much as possible. Hopefully, people you meet now will go some way to improving your morale and restoring your battered confidence. There could be a bit of an emotional confrontation in the air, but at least the truth could come out at last.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Other people will be expecting you to perform some sort of maternal, caring role. However, it is you, not they, who is searching for emotional security, so please try to be clear about your motives. You have to be absolutely sure of your next step.