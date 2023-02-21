Horoscope February 22, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Pisces, it is because you were born the person you are that you must take certain things on trust. Leo, your selfless, charitable instincts will remain strong for the next nine months.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Where other people are concerned, your mind may just be about to go into neutral, or to put it another way, you may be stuck for words. You’ll also be going over old ground in your professional life. I guess it’s just one of those times when you can’t pretend that the past doesn’t matter.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Please try and take everything that is suggested or intimated on the work front with just a grain of salt. However hard you probe, nothing of value will be revealed for at least another week. And when it does finally come to light, you will be able to alter your intentions.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You don’t need an astrologer to tell you that plans are being cancelled and arrangements broken. However, it may help you to know that many other people are in the same boat – you’re not alone. It’s all thanks to the planets’ current uncertain shuffle.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The present relationship between Jupiter and Mercury is one which encourages you to fight battles of principle, struggling for what is right. The only question is whether home life and family relationships are the appropriate focus for your energy. I think they are!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your selfless, charitable instincts will remain strong for the next nine months. Now you must make plans, working out how and when you can best put your skills and resources at other people’s disposal. Co-operation is the way forward, even if it means that you have to put one of your own ambitions on hold.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mars is showing you that time is still on your side, so don’t reproach yourself if you have been unable to reach certain goals. You can reckon on having ten days to bring your plans to fruition, with a short time afterwards for clearing up all the loose ends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

No matter how hard you try to convince people that you know what you are doing financially, it does seem likely that you will eventually have to modify your plans and qualify some of your more determined statements. The fact remains, though, that your ideas are brighter than many people think.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is an air of confusion and mystery about intensely personal interests, mainly due to the fact that Mercury, planet of communication and Venus, ruler of emotion, are occupying significant regions of your horoscope. Plus, your romantic life looks rather expensive!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are not a blinkered person, but you are capable of being deeply dogmatic about your personal affairs. Now, however, a refusal to change or adapt may start to prove rather costly. If there is any way to make the most of your relationships at the moment, it is to try to see how other people are feeling, to understand their desires as best you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

By all means express your opinions and air your frustrations, but please don’t be surprised if people in authority react with irritation or attempt to increase your responsibilities. By the way, you are in for a period of emotional secrecy, so you’ll be keeping many of your feelings to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

One thing is certain, which is that you must conduct all your personal affairs along the highest ethical grounds. This is not in order to make any personal gain, but because it’s the right way to live at the moment. One piece of good news is that the pace of life is about to speed up again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is because you were born the person you are that you must take certain things on trust. So please do not be dismayed or despondent in the face of partners’ selfish or pushy ways. You see, you want only the best and the demands you make can be unrealistic.