Horoscope February 20, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Looking at the long-term, life is still very much dominated by the passage of benevolent Jupiter through a sector of your horoscope which is significant for both your work and home life – which just about covers most options! Somehow, sometime, you are going to turn up trumps. Hopefully, it will be the right thing at the right time!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Once sensitive Venus alters its position, which should happen before too much longer, you will find it so much easier to relate to other people in a sensible, mature fashion. Do your best to clear up all misunderstandings before they become accepted wisdom.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

When Mercury is behaving in such an odd fashion, you must accept plans being cancelled or delayed. This could actually be to your advantage! Your main concern will be to press on and complete current projects regardless of whether partners agree or approve. After all, why should you always do what they want?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Intriguing celestial patterns encourage you to go your own way. Please press on with optimism and absolute confidence in your unique destiny. As you’ve discovered in the past, the more you believe in yourself, the better your chances. Have faith in the future!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Please don’t worry if social agreements seem hard to come by, or if your best-laid plans come to nought. It is in the nature of the times that all discussions and proposals should be put on hold. One thing you can be pleased about is that by next week partners will no longer be holding you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are ways and means of recouping your losses and, in the long-run, you will benefit from current developments. However, in the short-term, an established arrangement may come radically unstuck. You never know, though, it might be to your advantage if you’re set free to reconsider your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Let others carp and criticise and play their pathetic little games. You have too much to think about to be involved with people who long ago abandoned any real desire to improve themselves. The time has come to give a firm ‘no’ to individuals who don’t deserve your attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must pay very close attention to what companions have to say. However, I doubt if you will be able to make very much sense of other people’s intentions, as will become only too obvious after a few days. In a week of change, you must keep your options open.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may be obliged to alter your tune, or at least amend your plans. However, in spite of any indications to the contrary, there is no threat to your longer- term hopes, wishes and ambitions. In fact, your stars are due to grow sweeter and more sympathetic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

What can be done to salvage the situation at work, where your plans and proposals need a boost? Your best policy now may be to bide your time and wait for the tide to turn, as it surely will. Until then, you can continue to refine your ideas in secret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Last week, the excitable side of your nature was stimulated. This week, it is your more down-to-earth qualities which will come in handy, enabling you to avoid some of the confusion which afflicts your fellows. Take a practical approach and you’ll gain a head-start on rivals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It does seem that you are about to gain the financial advantage. This is a consequence of clear communication, plus somebody’s good intentions. And that’s why you should give partners the benefit of the doubt. If you have time, chase a romantic opening.