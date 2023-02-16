Horoscope February 17, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Taurus, It may be that you need to work at a current relationship. Or it possibly that solid repairs and substantial building work are necessary. Libra, Did you know that you have a reputation amongst astrologers for being lazy?

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun is still urging you to make the most of social contacts, but already you’re moving into a new phase which could last a month and will leave you feeling rather isolated. This is not a bad thing: there’ll be moments when you actually want to be alone.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If a promised move of home or major domestic change is held up over the next six months, the reason is that you should stay where you are and address fundamental questions. It may be that you need to work at a current relationship. Or it possibly that solid repairs and substantial building work are necessary. Which is it to be?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

I don’t think that anyone should tangle with you at the moment. If they do, they must reckon on the fact that you’re in a martial mood, and that you will therefore undoubtedly give as good as you get. You are not about to give way gracefully if there’s no reason to do so.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Money matters should now be settled, at least as far as the short-term is concerned. You may now like to consider other questions, like where on earth you’re going to go on holiday this year, if anywhere. You see, the important connections seem to lie a long way away.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You can make great strides forward at this time. Hopefully, personal matters may be put to one side. In that case, you could direct your thoughts towards the financial situation. There are indeed purchases to be made, but savings seem more perfectly to suit your mood.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your role and purpose must be to renew bonds with individuals who have drifted apart. The chance of a dispute at work can be postponed with some fancy footwork and a few words of reassurance. The fact that a partner may be feeling uncomfortable with current arrangements is enough to encourage you to look at how they can be improved.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Did you know that you have a reputation amongst astrologers for being lazy? Actually, I think you are misunderstood. The fact is that at times like these you quite properly resent tasks which are beneath your dignity. You don’t like to waste your talents. It’s as simple as that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your partnerships are not always straightforward. This you know well enough. Your long-term task now is to simplify all family relationships, get down to essentials and strip away the waffle. You might have to wait while a partner gets their act together, though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Given that you may have to delay decisive moves at home, you may still do your bit to improve your lot. Your strongest emotional contacts are with family members or people you live with and, if you recognise this simple fact, then a number of problems will disappear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Do get on with plans, proposals and intuitive ideas. If you talk to people today you should find them sympathetic listeners, and this knowledge may encourage you to confide feelings you’d normally keep to yourself. But don’t tell them anything that might cause embarrassment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The heavy hand of Saturn is now a semi-permanent influence on your life, but I must say that it is a very favourable one. It could bring eventual security, even though today you may have doubts over your financial future. You’ll get your way through cautious and consistent planning.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Don’t hang back or give way to a sudden attack of nerves. You have the chance to push yourself forward and it may be another four weeks before a similar opportunity comes your way. Remember all my past advice about the need to charm other people.