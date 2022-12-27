Horoscope December 28, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Virgo, children and younger people may need careful handling over the next few days, yet don’t criticise anyone for being difficult. Sagittarius, hopefully you have thought in great detail about your financial commitments and checked out the most tiny minutiae. Here’s your horoscope for December 28, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Not for the first time it looks as if your concentration will wander. I must stress that this is really rather a good thing, for if you follow dreams and hunches you will come up with some rather unusual and inspired ideas. It’s an emotional moment for many of you, so there may be the odd tear or two.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Approaching stunning planetary movements are casting a shadow backwards in time, one which may get you moving with surprising speed. If you’re travelling, don’t be surprised if you encounter a spot of chaos over the next three days, but try to make the best of it when you do!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must take great care of all joint financial arrangements, and don’t let anyone put you off your stroke. The best purchases and investments, at the moment, are either radical or high-tech, which gives you quite a choice. But your guiding principle should be whether your actions benefit everyone – or just you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s a sense in which your current stars are electrifying. This means of course, that you may receive a shock any time over the next three days. But, rather than dwell on any unexpected events, why don’t you take control and spring into action?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is one final word to be spoken, one last thought to be had, before you come out into the open. You have been very adept at revealing your feelings while concealing your thoughts, a display which has left others feeling a mite confused.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Children and younger people may need careful handling over the next few days, yet don’t criticise anyone for being difficult. Instead, help them express their feelings and give direction to some very unusual and original aspirations. The differences between you can be the very qualities which make for a dynamic relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The domestic situation is looking uncertain and unstable, but you may have no warning of someone’s intention to up sticks and move on. The best thing you can do is encourage others in their adventurous desires. You might even be able to enjoy their success at second-hand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

To start with, you need to look at what is right and what is wrong. Having checked out the ethical questions, you may now throw yourself wholeheartedly into professional achievement. There is everything to be gained from letting rip and working twenty-five, or even twenty-six hours a day!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Hopefully you have thought in great detail about your financial commitments and checked out the most tiny minutiae. Only if you are word-perfect will you transform a current opportunity into a massive profit. You may also have to convince a family member that your plans are right for them as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It is unclear whether it is you or a close partner who is pulling back from a number of ties. If it is them, then they are probably unconsciously doing your unspoken bidding in some strange sort of way, as if it’s you who is secretly reluctant to make a commitment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You might disregard all rumours and suspicions as time-wasting cul-de-sacs. But do, however, devote as much time as is necessary to investigating strange mysteries and figuring out just what makes someone tick. If a partner seems confused, it’s because they are!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Social and romantic commitments certainly seem to be of growing importance. However, as I’ve hinted in the past you must now define your position, coming off the fence and making a firm decision one way or the other. You may have kept partners waiting for long enough.