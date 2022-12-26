Horoscope December 27, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Taurus, delicate planetary alignments provide a veil which may obscure the stormy emotions beneath. Cancer, your lunar alignments really are splendid today, a fact which should more than compensate for recent disturbances or upsets. Here’s your horoscope for December 27, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It certainly should be a secretive day. In fact, it will do you good to spend a little time in quiet meditation. If this is impossible, you will probably find your mind wandering off into endless day-dreams. But, then, perhaps your imagination holds the answers to age-old questions?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Delicate planetary alignments provide a veil which may obscure the stormy emotions beneath. An additional social gathering or romantic encounter will certainly take your mind off more pressing problems. Any temporary diversion or distraction will cheer you up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You seem to have a better idea of what went wrong, and how to put it right. Your will to succeed will be strong, but what you need out of a work situation varies. Today, it looks as if your real priority will be a sense of community, the feeling that everyone is working towards a common goal.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your lunar alignments really are splendid today, a fact which should more than compensate for recent disturbances or upsets. You are still in danger, though, of letting your feelings run away with you. If you’re too sensitive then you might imagine that someone’s trying to get at you, even though they’re not!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Something still seems to be very secret, so much so that even you might be in the dark. It may be too late to stop one particular course of action, but firm agreements may be deferred for another five days. You have to wait until you’re absolutely certain.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The entire situation is in a state of flux, but you may find that when people change their minds it doesn’t affect what happens. Just carry on in your own discreet way and nobody should bother you. And, if someone pours cold water on your ideas, it doesn’t mean that you’re wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mercury is soon to shift its position again, meaning that your golden time for interviews, conferences and meetings is coming to an end. The deeper indications reveal that by the end of the week you will have to impress people with the breadth of your knowledge rather than the depth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

People at work are bound to find you more congenial if you make a dramatic switch from criticising their weaknesses to praising their strengths. The funny thing is that one is as true as the other, it’s just that, with the latter, you will get what you want! Diplomacy always works best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Home and family affairs should take priority now and over the coming two days. Fortunately, there are no indications of crisis or trauma, just pleasant signs that the more you get done now the happier you’ll be. If you put off the inevitable then you’ll only delay awkward questions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partners are not always as reliable as you’d like. There does seem to be a very real indication that someone is about to change their minds or drop out of an arrangement. If you sense that something is wrong, you would do well to take the initiative and call a halt right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Spare a little time for financial affairs, nothing important, mind you, just the inevitable paper-work and purchases. That might sound tedious, but don’t worry because, on a personal note, your chart is still looking nicely volcanic! Expect fireworks soon –in a good way!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Remember, Pisces, ultimately you’re in control. It is up to you to make the appropriate choices and influence the course of events. The only way out of a current impasse may be to quietly disappear and fade out of the scene. However, if you do want out, there is no time to flap around.