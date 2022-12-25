Horoscope December 26, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Virgo, this certainly seems to be a time to keep busy but, quite aside from the inevitable work, you should put a little thought into your physical well-being. Leo, partnerships hold the key to your happiness today, although it does seem very likely that you are feeling resentful or even bitter. Here’s your horoscope for December 26, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re known as a good social performer, which is precisely why today’s planetary patterns suit you down to the ground. Lively people hold the key to your relationships, and you should take any and every opportunity to broaden your social circle. Listen to people you might once have thought were beneath you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Professional concerns must be of paramount importance for all of you who are currently pursuing a vital working objective. Whatever your ambitions, you should see yourself as moving forward as part of a large family rather than as a solitary individual. You’re not alone!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Long-distance and travel interests require attention although, from today’s picture, it doesn’t seem that anything is going wrong. Perhaps it will do you good to check, though. Also, give a little more space to any mystical or religious beliefs and aspirations.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Wrap up all agreements and arrangements over the coming days, although there’s no real sense of urgency, even as far as money is concerned. Indeed, if someone has been pressing you to make a financial decision, you might be well advised to put the brakes on. Pause for thought.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Partnerships hold the key to your happiness today, although it does seem very likely that you are feeling resentful or even bitter. You must choose whether to face up to people who have given you a hard time, or mix only with amiable and easy-going types.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This certainly seems to be a time to keep busy but, quite aside from the inevitable work, you should put a little thought into your physical well-being. The Moon’s recent relationship with Pluto suggests that this is a good moment to deal with long-standing complaints.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The overall planetary picture is still pressured, but it just so happens that what may be difficult for other people seems to be relatively easy for you. Perhaps you will gain from someone else’s bad luck. If so, please see to it that they share in your good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Having put long-distance or long-term arrangements to one side, or satisfied yourself that all overseas contacts are up and running, you should then check out any outstanding legal questions and consider all the ethical issues. You need to occupy the moral high ground.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Tie up any loose ends in the financial area over the next few days – today if possible. You must realise that if you ignore any outstanding business, you could be in danger of tipping a vast amount of money down one of those mysterious black holes that appear from time to time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a pleasant day for distractions like shopping, or even just plain old-fashioned window-shopping. However, on the personal note, it is quite important to make sure that everyone is absolutely clear about your thoughts, opinions and intentions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The tide of fortune flows your way today. My one concern is that you could be a little over-emotional, but then this might be no bad thing if you have been refusing to face up to certain awkward feelings. You will get nowhere by denying your desires. Instead, you need to understand them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your mind should be at its very creative and imaginative best for another three days so, if other people have any sense, it is you to whom they should turn if they want to ask the pertinent questions and receive original answers. A romantic affair, though, could be hard work.