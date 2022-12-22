Horoscope December 23, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Sagittarius, now that one series of intensely personal planetary aspects is on the wane, you should begin to feel slightly less hassled. Gemini, the Moon is now offering you a great deal of encouragement and you may right wrongs, make up for injustices and generally correct a serious personal imbalance. Here’s your horoscope for December 23, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In spite of the fact that everyone appears determined to pick up the wrong end of the stick, this does seem to be a good time to at least attempt to communicate. There is bound to be some considerable exaggeration, but if you take big promises with a pinch of salt, then you should protect yourself against major blunders.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The next forty-eight hours should raise the financial temperature. Do concentrate on your own interests, in spite of the fact the others may have their own rather complex demands. Partners could still be rather fractious, and a loved one may need placating.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is now offering you a great deal of encouragement and you may right wrongs, make up for injustices and generally correct a serious personal imbalance. Don’t imagine that you can get away with half-measures, though. It’s time to go the whole way.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Make the fullest possible advantage of a series of splendid planetary aspects. Probably the prime consideration is to see that you take a little time off by yourself. Also, please don’t believe unfounded rumours or imagine that others are undermining you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’ve got more personal choices coming up. The question is whether you would rather spend time with friends who may be pleasant but dull, or with intimate partners who may be highly stimulating but also rather complicated and unpredictable.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you have not already had some sort of completely random and ill-considered argument, whether with a close partner or a complete stranger, it may yet happen. Mind you, sometimes it does you good to blow your top! It’s just that you have to clear up the mess afterwards!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

What comes to light over the next few days should strengthen your bargaining power. You should check out any legal, ethical or long-term issues today, so that when an opportunity does come along, you are well primed – and can do your best by other people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You do have a sense of humour, even if some people don’t believe it! The moment has come for you to lead others a merry dance – which is just what they deserve. Do keep a very careful eye on the financial situation, partly because a partner is liable to take up a rather extreme position.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Now that one series of intensely personal planetary aspects is on the wane, you should begin to feel slightly less hassled. Yet don’t expect genuine relaxation until after another few days have passed. Actually, you’re most relaxed when you’re busy!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You should spend a little time tuning your body up, with special attention to exercise and diet. You are slightly sensitive at the moment, and any emotional stress could leave you feeling under the weather. That’s why partners should be nice to you! I know it, and you know it, but I hope they know it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may leave yourself enough time for a spot of self-indulgence, but should realise that certain planets are tipping you into excess. That would never do! Remember the dangers of swinging to emotional extremes or of putting too many demands on partners.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is still a considerable amount of tension, but life could be extremely exciting if you have a private goal that you are determined to achieve. Only Pisceans who are totally dedicated to a passive lifestyle will resent all those mounting personal pressures.