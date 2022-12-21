Horoscope December 22, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Cancer, the reason for colleagues’ off-hand behaviour and partners’ unsympathetic attitudes is not that they are uncaring. Rather, you should realise that they may be suffering from the weight of their own emotional burdens. Aries, there are some wonderfully powerful planetary indicators, most of which favour Arien qualities, these being a mixture of good humour with self-interest. Here’s your horoscope for December 22, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are some wonderfully powerful planetary indicators, most of which favour Arien qualities, these being a mixture of good humour with self-interest. Suddenly the whole world should look like a reasonably friendly place, in a strange and unpredictable sort of a way!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may be tempted to try your luck, but the fact is that gamblers usually lose. This is why the same planetary factors that urge you to take a risk, also urge you to double-check all details. If you are determined to go ahead, it may be possible to arrange some sort of fall-back position.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Increasingly, this is a time for a spot of raw ambition. What do you really want do to? Who do you really want to be with? Once you have this little lot figured out you can begin to make your dreams come true. You might even emerge much wiser, if a little bruised!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The reason for colleagues’ off-hand behaviour and partners’ unsympathetic attitudes is not that they are uncaring. Rather, you should realise that they may be suffering from the weight of their own emotional burdens, and unable to pay full attention to yours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

According to astrologers, each manifestation of life contains the seeds of its exact opposite. This was never more true than today, so whatever extremes of feeling or experience you hit, realise that things could change at any moment. Every problem presents you with a new opportunity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today’s most interesting planetary aspect could have an influence that far outweighs anything that happens this week, propelling you into fighting for your beliefs and principles. Do not shirk your duty, but stand up for what you know to be right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Planetary conditions are turbulent, indicating upsets in your psychological ‘weather’. The best way in which you can help yourself is to disengage from whatever source of controversy is bothering you and take the long-term view. Also, remember that other people might just be right!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Warning signals continue in the financial sectors of your solar chart, so you must maintain a proper sense of decorum when it comes to questions of cash. You are better off than most people at the moment, in the sense that they will be more dependent on you than you on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Everything seems to hinge around your need for status and prestige. The problem is that such things have to be earned through consistent and long-term effort, whereas now you do seem to be in danger of risking a few short cuts. If you leave out the difficult bits, then it’s unlikely that you’ll make the most of the easy bits!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

One important factor in your chart, I haven’t mentioned so far this week, concerns overseas travel, and a certain adventurous streak in your personality which could see you wandering to a far corner of the globe, or at least developing adventurous elements in your daily life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

All your instincts and hunches should prove correct, but that’s not a great deal of use if other people refuse to listen or take any notice. In social engagements, go for change and excitement: you could be attracted to people who like to take risks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

An unexpected turn of events may come as a welcome salvation. Press ahead with the very un-Piscean task of building up your reputation. Once again, people at work may be overstepping the mark. But what are you going to do about it? If you tell them what you really think then you may not be prepared for the consequences.