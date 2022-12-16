Horoscope December 17, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Scorpio, it is always the case that the Moon’s presence in friendly regions of your chart strengthens your emotional position. Libra, this will almost certainly be an extravagant moment, although thankfully the planets offer you a safety clause: you may not have to keep many of your promises. Here’s your horoscope for December 17, 2022.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The gradual drift of your planets around the zodiac is now raising the question of your finances. It looks very much as if your ability to spend money on your own needs will be determined by your relationships with other people. That should restrict your freedom of action, but not for long.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s sensitive presence in your chart should make you think again about what partners need, and how you can provide it for them. It’s all a question of putting other people first, and realising that your turn will come within about two to three weeks.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This ought to be a day of work, and even if you have the opportunity to indulge your favourite hobbies you should be putting in much more energy than normal. The fact is, you deserve to do well. Watch out that emotional intensity doesn’t undermine your health, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You never quite let your serious intentions slip, but even you should relax today and be as youthful, spontaneous and creative as possible. The theme for the day is self-expression, and you should do everything to bring out your personal talents.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As the Moon sweeps through your chart you should take pains to deal with home and family matters. It is especially important to turn your attention to causes of discontent which may still be active, even though you did your best to deal with them some time ago.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s an optimistic day, but one when you can think long and hard about your future plans and prospects. While you may therefore hope for the best, you should tie yourself firmly into what is genuinely possible. There’s little point in chasing pipe-dreams at the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This will almost certainly be an extravagant moment, although thankfully the planets offer you a safety clause: you may not have to keep many of your promises. Some commitments may therefore remain hypothetical, perhaps because other people actually forget about them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It is always the case that the Moon’s presence in friendly regions of your chart strengthens your emotional position. You may therefore find other people, including those to whom you are intimately linked, will gently bow to your Scorpionic will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Sun sails through your chart, very subtly awakening areas of your personality which have lain dormant for too long. Over the next couple of days, you may display a tendency to retreat into yourself, after which you will finally re-emerge very much more confident than before.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus and Jupiter are an excellent team and are soon to reward all your efforts with extra material benefits. Your spending plans, in the meantime, may be rather more grandiose than necessary. Actually, it might pay to be more realistic in future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Some of your latent ambitions will be awakened today, including a desire to fall in love all over again, to travel, and to see the world. It is a moment for adventure, not for taking the easy option. See to it that the people who need to know what you’re doing are kept up to date.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Today’s most powerful planetary patterns arouse your secret feelings. You must realise that some of your dreams can be very expensive to implement. But dreaming of course is free! You’ll face questions when somebody expects you to back up your words with actions.